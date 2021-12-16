the results of the first test

The appointment that will lead to Saturday’s descent, preceded by the super-g on Friday, has begun in Val Gardena: the American in front, then Monsen, Clarey, Kline and Kilde. Innerhofer and Paris not far from the Norwegian, who remains the favorite. The Austrians are hiding.

A Saslong on the axis between the United States and Norway, and certainly not a novelty in the Val Gardena speed races, but also that Felix Monsen whose borders are still unexplored and a very fast Johan Clarey, with many big names who have hidden.

The first test towards the third seasonal descent, scheduled for Saturday in Val Gardena (24 hours before there will be the super-g), sees Ryan Cochran-Siegle confirm the progress already shown in Beaver Creek and the phenomenal winner of the Bormio super-g 2020, which was already second on the Saslong a year ago (but downhill), clearly signs the best time.

Only in the upper part, “RCS” gave something to the opponents, with Johan Clarey in front up to the curve of the lake, before leaving a lot on the Ciaslat and finishing at 9 tenths, third and preceded by just a cent by the Swedish Felix Monsen, now ready even in the race for a top ten (at least).

Beyond the second behind we find Bostjan Kline, 4th at 1 “03, and the most anticipated man who remains Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, signatory of the double between super-g and downhill in 2020 and today 5th time at 1” 18. Then they are all close, from Travis Ganong 6th at 1 “42 passing through Ferstl, Hintermann, Feuz (9th at 1” 54) and the first two Azzurri, Christof Innerhofer and Dominik Paris, respectively 10th and 11th at 1 “63 and 1 ”66 with good sensations, if we also consider their history on this track.

Recalling the absence of Odermatt (who will do the super-g, unlike Pinturault who already thinks directly of the giants in Alta Badia), in Austria the best was Max Franz, 19th at 2 “24 and started with the 1, 5 cents ahead of the red bib Matthias Mayer, but the standard bearers of the Wunderteam still held back as always, with Vincent Kriechmayr (who certainly has many more chances in super-g than on this descent) over 3 seconds behind.

The times of the other Azzurri: Mattia Casse very fast up to the Ciaslat attack (4th time), then the Piedmontese conceded to finish 16th at 2 ”08, but the signals are excellent. Matteo Marsaglia was placed just out of 30 to 2 “89, Guglielmo Bosca at 3” 08, further away Buzzi at 3 “93, Molteni at 4” 76, Zazzi at 5 “16 and the rookie Franzoso at 5” 92.

Thursday the second test, always at 11.45 with the conditions that should remain the same.

CLASSIFICATION 1 ^ MEN’S DOWNHILL TEST Val Gardena

1st Ryan Cochran-Siegle in 2’03 ”67

2nd Felix Monsen + 0 ”90

3rd Johan Clarey + 0 “91

4th Bostjan Kline + 1 ”03

5th Aleksander Aamodt Kilde + 1 ”18

6th Travis Ganong + 1 ”42

7th Josef Ferstl + 1 ”45

8th Niels Hintermann + 1 ”47

9th Beat Feuz + 1 “54

10th Christof Innerhofer + 1 ”63

11th Dominik Paris + 1 ”66

16th Mattia Casse + 2 “08

31st Matteo Marsaglia + 2 “89

34 ° Guglielmo Bosca + 3 “08

54th Emanuele Buzzi + 3 ”93

60 ° Nicolò Molteni + 4 ”76

63rd Pietro Zazzi + 5 “16

69 ° Matteo Franzoso + 5 “92