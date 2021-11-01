the results of the US Intelligence report

US intelligence has not reached definitive conclusions on the origin of COVID-19: the various agencies of the 007 remain divided, but most believe “with a low level of confidence that it probably was not developed as a biological weapon”. More likely the theory of the accident during an experiment in the Wuhan biological laboratory.

We will probably never know the origins of Covid-19, but what is certain is that the virus was not created as biological weapon. This is what emerged from the report declassified and drawn up by the management of the United States Intelligence Community, the organization that includes seventeen US federal security agencies. Most of these believe “with a low level of confidence that it probably was not developed as a bioweapon.” It had been the president Joe Biden to ask for an international investigation aimed at reconstructing the origins of Coronavirus, in order to obtain as much information as possible about what really happened in Wuhan, in China, at the end of 2019, with the first case occurring “no later than November” of that year.

In the document the 007 USA they believe “unlikely to be able to definitively determine the origin of Covid-19, in the absence of new evidence or evidence. “This is due to the fact that according to the Intelligence the theory ofaccident in the Wuhan biological laboratory where, during a test, the contagion between a wild animal and one or more researchers. It is in one of those experiments that the transition between animal and human species could have occurred. As many as three researchers from that laboratory became ill under suspicious circumstances in November 2019. Also in the report, the experts deny that “the Chinese population was aware of the virus, regardless of its origins”. And finally, in the last lines of the document, we read: “The global scientific community has failed to pinpoint exactly where, when or how the first human infection from Coronavirus “.