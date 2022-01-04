The resumption of BTC withdrawals pushes Bitcoin balances on exchanges towards all-time lows

The new year brings with it renewed interest from buyers, pushing Bitcoin (BTC) reserves on exchanges to record lows.

As of today, data from CryptoQuant, an on-chain analysis company, report a total of 2.308 million BTC in the total reserves of 21 exchanges.

The downward trend of the overall BTC balance on exchanges returns

According to CryptoQuant, there was a macro low of 2.303 million BTC available on exchanges at the end of December, only to see a brief rise to 2.334 million.

Graph of the overall balance of Bitcoin on exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant

The return of the institutional entities to the market after the holidays, however, has again triggered the downward trend, in line with expectations that assumed the return of large volumes starting from the first quarter.

It’s clear that stock data available on exchanges are a topic of discussion this week. Different sources use varying numbers of exchanges and wallets, often yielding barely comparable results.

The data obtained from the 21 exchanges considered by CryptoQuant, for example, are often compared with the 18 monitored by Glassnode and the five by CoinMetrics. Another asset, Cryptorank, had a total balance of just 1.3 million BTC on Christmas Eve.

Depending on the platforms included, the trend can therefore differ drastically, as some exchanges have seen an overall reduction in their reserves over the past month, while others have seen an increase:

“Bitcoin reserves on exchanges ended 2021 with 1.56 million BTC according to @coinmetrics, while according to @glassnode they recorded 2.55 million BTC.”

“If exchanges are excluded, the results are skewed. For example, not considering Huobi has a huge impact, due to the ban on spot trading in China.”

“After excluding Huobi, the bullish indicator of the decline in exchange reserves is still intact. #Bitcoin”

As reported by Cointelegraph, the reference to the case of Huobi Global is evident, obliged to terminate the accounts of users in mainland China by the end of 2021 in line with the stringent regulation.

Stronger traders lead the reins

During a discussion with CryptoQuant last week, analyst David Puell, creator of the well-known Puell Multiple indicator, has revealed his expectations on the next market trend.

Bitcoin’s “relaxed” trend during 2021 compared to, for example, 2019 has kept retail investors and their “FOMO” away.

“I think this is healthy in the long run“, he declared, concluding.