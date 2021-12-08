the resumption of shares also pushes the price of BTC higher

On December 7, Bitcoin (BTC) tried several times to break the resistance at $ 51,600, while BTC / USD returned to the upside accompanied by the recovery of the shares.

Bitcoin: “The trend is still bullish”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the major cryptocurrency attacked the $ 51,600 level multiple times on Tuesday.

At the time of writing, the price is still struggling with resistance while the Wall Street opening added further bullish momentum towards $ 52,000. In the past few hours, Bitcoin has gained almost 6%.

“Bitcoin rejected at $ 51,600. It is an important level, such as the zone between $ 53,500 and $ 55,500,” commented Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe.

“The trend is still bullish after the recent plunge, and $ 49,600 must be defended if we are to test the $ 53,500-$ 55,500 range again.”

The crypto markets are still very tense, while many believe that current earnings may represent a so-called “dead cat bounce” before returning to lower levels.

Either way, the 5% increase appears to have worked wonders for sentiment, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index bouncing nine points to 25/100, on the edge of the “extreme fear” zone.

“5% works wonders,” he added the trader and analyst TechDev.

ETF volumes show institutions still hungry for BTC

As Cointelegraph reported, buying interest in Bitcoin has remained high over the past few days.

Along with a large whale account, institutional interest is also substantial, as evidenced by the volumes of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Yesterday, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF had its “largest influx since its inception,” summed up Lex Moskovski, chief information officer of Moskovski Capital.

“The question is here.”

On December 7, the open interest of Bitcoin futures also started to rise again, after taking a hit during the BTC / USD plunge below $ 42,000.