The resurgence of America: this is Tano Ortiz as DT according to Zendejas

America has risen from its ashes about the end of the Clausura 2022 tournament; bottomed out falling to penultimate place in the standingswhen Santiago Solari was in charge of the team, but the change of direction with Fernando Ortiz was good for him and now they are already in the Repechage zone and being forceful in the attack.

How is the new DT of America?

Alejandro Zendejas, the team’s second best scorer, behind Diego Valdestalked about how Eagles took flight, since Ferdinand Ortiz He gave them back something that is essential for a footballer, confidence.

“We feel very united. The confidence that the coach gave us was a good thing. Tano is very frontal Y gives us that confidence that everyone needs,” he said. Zendejas in a halftime interview.

“trust is everythingbecause you come to the games and You already know what to do; you arrive more relaxed and mentalized in what you have to do”, he added Zendejas.

One of the great differences of Tano with the Argentine Santiago Solari is that now the coach informs the players from a day before who is going to play and not like with the “Indiecito”, who waited for the pre-match talk to define which soccer players were going to play.

“The teacher tells us from a day before who is going to play and we know that, with the trust that exists, whoever does it will do it in the best way”

This is how Zendejas arrived in America

The striker emerged from the Academy of FC Dallas of the mls he remembered when he received the call confirming his transfer to the Águilas del América, just when the tournament had already started; even, he already had playing minutes in this Closure 2022 with Necaxa.

“I am a very happy guy and I took it with great happiness, I didn’t believe it and when I arrived I still hadn’t changed my chip. It is somewhat complicated, but since I enjoy what I do, it did not cost me much work. My arrival was very nice and I’m happy to be here and I still have to get used to the altitude. I discussed it with my family and we immediately made the decision.”

The shirt 17 of the America accumulates 11 games played (605 minutes) in this tournament, he has been a starter in 8, with a balance of 3 goals.