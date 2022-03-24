The Resurgence Of Unintelligent Cell Phones In A Hyperconnected World – News Technology – Technology

Robin West, 17, is a rarity among his peers: he doesn’t have a smartphone.

Instead of scrolling through apps like TikTok or Instagram during the day, this young woman uses a so-called “dumb phone.”

They are basic phones, with very limited functionality compared to an iPhone, for example. They can usually only make and receive calls and send text messages.

If you’re lucky, they’re good for listening to the radio and taking very basic photos, but they definitely don’t connect to the internet or apps.

These devices are similar to some of the first phones that people bought in the late 1990s.

West’s decision to ditch his old smartphone two years ago was a spur of the moment.

While looking for a replacement phone at a thrift store, she was attracted by the low price of a “brick phone.”

His current mobile, from the French firm MobiWire, cost him almost US$9. Since you don’t have the functionality of a smartphone, you don’t have to worry about an expensive monthly data bill.

“I didn’t realize how much the smartphone was taking over my life until I bought a brick,” he says.

“I had a lot of social media apps and I didn’t work as much because I was always on the phone.”

The young Londoner does not think she will ever buy another smartphone. “I’m happy with my brick, I don’t think it limits me. I’m definitely more proactive.”

a new impulse

Dumb phones are experiencing a renaissance. Google searches for these gadgets increased 89% between 2018 and 2021, according to a report from software firm SEMrush.

Although sales figures are hard to come by, one report says global purchases of “dumb phones” were due to reach 1 billion units last year, up from 400 million in 2019.

This compares with global smartphone sales of 1.4 billion last year, after a 12.5% ​​decline in 2020.

Meanwhile, a 2021 study by accounting group Deloitte indicates that 1 in 10 mobile phone users in the UK had one.

“It seems that fashion, nostalgia and their appearance in TikTok videos have a role to play in the resurgence of dumb phones,” says Ernest Doku, mobile expert at price comparison portal Uswitch.com.

“Many of us had a ‘dumb phone’ as our first mobile, so it’s only natural that we’d be nostalgic for those classics.”

Doku says it was the 2017 relaunch of the Nokia 3310 phone, first released in 2000 and one of the best-selling phones, that really sparked the renaissance.

“Nokia pushed the 3310 as an affordable alternative in a world full of high-spec phones.”

He adds that while these phones can’t compete with the latest premium models from Apple and Samsung when it comes to performance or functionality, “they can outshine them in equally important areas like battery life and durability.”

Five years ago, psychologist Przemek Olejniczak traded in his smartphone for a Nokia 3310, initially because of its longer battery life. However, he soon realized that there were other benefits.

“Before I was always glued to the phone, checking anything, browsing Facebook or the news or other facts that I didn’t need to know,” he says.

“Now I have more time for myself and my family. A big benefit is that I’m not addicted to liking, sharing, commenting or describing my life to other people. I now have more privacy.”

Olejniczak, who lives in the Polish city of Lodz, admits that initially the change was a challenge.

“Before, when I was traveling, I checked everything on my smartphone, like buses and restaurants. Now that’s impossible, so I learned how to do all those things beforehand at home. I got used to it,” he explains.

not so dumb

One manufacturer of “dumb phones” is the New York-based company Light Phone. Slightly smarter than the norm for such products, its phones allow users to listen to music and podcasts, and connect via Bluetooth to headphones.

However, the firm promises that its phones will “never have social media, clickbait, email, an internet browser, or any other endless source of anxiety.”

The company says it posted its best year of financial performance in 2021, with sales up 150% compared to 2020, despite its phones being expensive in the “dumb phone” range – prices start at $99.

Light Phone co-founder Kaiwei Tang explains that the device was initially created as a secondary phone for people who wanted to take a break from their smartphone for a weekend, for example, but now half of the company’s customers company use it as their primary device.

“If aliens came to Earth, they would think that mobile phones are the superior species that controls human beings,” he says.

“And this situation will not stop, it will only get worse. Consumers are realizing that something is wrong and we want to offer an alternative.”

Surprisingly, the company’s main customers are between the ages of 25 and 35, Tang adds. He expected the buyers to be much older.

Professor Sandra Wachter, a technology expert and senior research fellow in artificial intelligence at the University of Oxford, says it’s understandable that some of us are looking for simpler mobile phones.

“One can reasonably say that today the ability of a smartphone to connect calls and send short messages is almost a secondary feature,” he explains.

“Your smartphone is your entertainment center, your news generator, your navigation system, your diary, your dictionary, and your wallet.”

He adds that smartphones are always “seeking attention” with notifications, updates and breaking news that constantly interrupt the day.

“This can keep you on edge. It can be overwhelming.”

“It makes sense that some of us are looking for simpler technologies and think that ‘dumb phones’ could offer a return to simpler times,” adds Wachter.

“It could free up more time to fully focus on a single task and pursue it more purposefully. It could even calm people down. Studies have shown that too many choices can create unhappiness and agitation.”

Back in London, Robin West says many people are taken aback by her choice.

“Everyone thinks it’s just a temporary thing. They say, ‘So when are you going to get a smartphone? Are you going to buy one this week?'”

