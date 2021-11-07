the resurrection adds up to the Red Bull flop

The 2021 Formula 1 season will be remembered for a long time. Beyond what the final verdicts will be, this world championship is proving to be an inexhaustible source of surprises, with continuous changes of hierarchies that promptly overturn the scenarios.

Before qualifying in the Mexico City paddock, the only doubts were about which of the two Red Bulls would have obtained pole position, given that the home air seems to have beneficial effects on Sergio Perez. Anyone who had hypothesized a different scenario would have been laughed at.

Yet after an hour and a half it was Mercedes who scored the most sensational 1-2 of the season (so far, of course) with Valtteri Bottas incredulous poleman and Lewis Hamilton never so happy to learn from his engineer that he was in second position.

The exploit was welcomed in the Mercedes garage as the world successes of 2017 and 2018, obtained right on the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. Toto Wolff, arms in the air, ran to embrace Bottas on the pit wall, and even Hamilton himself (who in the morning had appeared decidedly discouraged by the six-tenths margin that separated him from the Red Bulls) congratulated Bottas and the team exalting the work done.

But what happened in the qualifying hour? What caused the biggest turnaround of the season? So many factors. The first, and probably the most significant, was the change of track. After the unacceptable state of the asphalt seen in free practice on Friday, even this morning in some sections the track had long stretches of filler, made necessary due to an oil leak caused by a Formula 4 single-seater during a side race.

Finally, before qualifying, the asphalt became acceptable, with a level of grip that gradually increased lap after lap. A godsend for Mercedes, it immediately found itself more comfortable with a higher level of grip.

Bottas’ best time in Q1, however, went almost unnoticed, as Verstappen in just one ‘run’ got enough time to guarantee him third place overall. Then in Q2 in the Red Bull garage the alarm sounded: with the temperatures rising and the track more and more rubberized, Hamilton (with the averages) took the lead. A question of ‘yellow’ tires? No, because twenty minutes later the two Mercedes have monopolized the front row. “We don’t even know how it was possible,” Lewis commented, and not only the World Champion was short of explanations.

The impression is that while the track (and the setup work) went towards Mercedes, at the same time in the Red Bull garage not everything went as planned. The final gap between Verstappen and the excellent Pierre Gasly (fifth) was 0 ”231, a figure which confirms how the two RB16Bs have not been able to express their full potential.

To complete the nightmare afternoon of the Red Bull tandem there was also the final misunderstanding with Yuki Tsunoda, who after pulling Gasly’s wake proceeded on the track at a reduced pace to return to the pits.

Arrived at turn 10, and warned of the arrival of the two Red Bulls launched in the last fast lap behind him, the Japanese moved to the escape route, a maneuver that distracted Perez who sensationally missed braking, risking the same AlphaTauri . The chaos also ruined the lap of the oncoming Verstappen, who, however, had not achieved a pole position time in the first sector.

The Faenza team nevertheless celebrated Gasly’s excellent position, which proved to be up to (high) expectations, and able to precede the two Ferraris. The final balance of the Cavallino (sixth place for Sainz, and eighth for Leclerc) is below expectations, but the impression is that today it was the riders who did not guarantee the usual added value, and in particular Leclerc. THE

The Monegasque set his best time of the afternoon in the Q1 session, a figure which confirms the mess in Q3, as Charles himself later admitted. The sixth position of Sainz saves the balance of the day, and allows Ferrari to precede the best placed McLaren, or that of Ricciardo, seventh. For Carlos there were moments of tension when at the exit of the Q1 pits the power unit had a blackout, a problem that was then solved by the engineers with a good dose of cold blood.

However, the prospects for tomorrow’s race are not bad for the Scuderia, given the top speed confirmed at the end of the long Mexican straight. The chances of getting out of Mexico City in front of McLaren in the Constructors’ classification are intact, a little less those of trying a podium assault. But in a season like this, it is better not to overreact too much.