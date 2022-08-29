The resurrections in Fast & Furious and how they could be repeated in the final films

When Imhotep is defeated in The Mummy, the resurrected Egyptian priest predicts that “death is only the beginning.” Well, another franchise took good note of this warning and, as if it were a comic saga, it has resurrected characters that we all thought were dead. We speak, of course, of Fast & Furious.

Letty Ortizthe character of Michelle Rodriguezwas the first to resurrect after receiving the embrace of the Grim Reaper in Fast & Furious 4.

In the post-credits scene of Fast & Furious 5, Monica Fuentes (Eva Mendes)reveals to Luke HobbsDwayne Johnson that Letty is actually still alive.

This decision invalidated the character’s death in the fourth installment and started a kind of internal tradition that Fast & Furious 9 repeated.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

The, for now, last film of the saga saw the return of Han Seoul Oh (Sung Kang)who died after a manhunt in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift. In the sixth movie, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) reveals that he was the one who killed Han, but in reality, the Korean was rescued in extremis by Mr. Nobody.

Just as Fast & Furious’s increasingly entrenched tendency to ignore the laws of physics and logic, many have seen the obvious parallels between the action franchise and the world of comics.

Looking ahead to the last two films in the franchise, there is a potential return that has been talked about for quite some time: Gisele Yashar as Gal Gadot.

The character was sacrificed in Fast & Furious 6 and interestingly enough, he was Han’s romantic interest and the one who rescued Letty from death. It would be poetic if the theory of her return to Fast X or for the final film of the saga to come true.

For now, and if the neighbors allow it, Fast X will be the penultimate installment of the adventures of the “family” of Dominic Torettoand will hit theaters in May 2023.