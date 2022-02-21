The retro Adidas sneakers that promise to displace the popular New Balance

A leather blazer, denim overalls or corduroy trousers are just some of the garments that they have returned from the past to set a trend this 2022. But the revivals They have also been noticed in the field of sneakers, with models such as the 530 from New Balance, the Nike Air Force 1, and the latest addition has been the Adidas Samba model, which it has a lot of history.

Born in 1949 as a shoe to play football, today it already has a much more aesthetic function. This model stands out for its iconic 3 stripes on the side, its leather base and its light gray suede toe cap. You will also recognize them by their rubber sole and the name Samba written on the side. Is a timeless model, which you can combine with all kinds of looks and always be comfortable. For those who are looking for their new off-road shoes, this is one more than wise option.

Kaia Gerber with the Adidas Samba modelgtres

The model Kaia Gerber has been one of the celebrities who has already dared with them. In her case, combined in a very simple way, but loaded with style. With a check print maxi coat, black straight jeans, and a white t-shirt. A look full of basics, but that together, give a registration result. Although she She has not been the only one who has already worn them.

Dakota Johnson with the Adidas Samba model

Actress Dakota Johnson also he has declared himself a lover of Samba. In his case, it is not surprising, since he usually bets a lot on accessories with a vintage air. In this case, he combines them with plaid pants, a V-neck sweater and an XL shopper from Gucci.

Where to buy the Adidas Samba model?

As you have already seen, this model is going to establish itself as one of the favorites this 2022, along with the Gazelle (also from Adidas), another of the 90s classics that have already been worn. celebrities as Kirsten Stewart.

Adidas Samba model For sale at Zalando (89.95 euros). You have already seen that the black sneakers are also quite a claim on the part of the celebritiesand this is practically the same model worn by both Kaia and Dakota. Buy Product

Adidas Samba model For sale in Adidas (90.00 euros). Another option where to buy it is in the Adidas store itself, where you can find everything from more striking colors to the classic white ones that combine with everything.

