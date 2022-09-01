The retro look of Julia Roberts that sets the trend again

Julia Roberts She is one of the most talented and beloved actresses in Hollywood. In addition to starring in iconic movies like My Best Friend’s Wedding, Pretty Woman, and A Place Called Nothing Hill, she has been a trendsetter in the fashion world at every stage of her career.

With more than 30 years of experience, the movie star captivated men and women from all over the world, not only because of her charisma or her dreamy smile, but because she teaches style in every public appearance she makes.

Julia Roberts in Friends.

Though Julia Roberts He is a true figure of the cinema, through which he gave life to the most remembered characters in the industry, on television he had various appearances and one of the most remembered is his time in the famous sitcom friendsof which more than 25 years passed.

According to what was said, that appearance at the top of his career in 1996 was thanks to a request from the actor matthew perry. Apparently, the actress challenged Chandler’s interpreter to write her a paper on quantum physics. He did and she agreed to be a part of the show.

That iconic appearance, among the most outstanding of friendsmarked a trend in the world of fashion given the haircut with which he wore Julia Roberts and that today is once again among the favorites of the new generations.

This hair style is called the octopus cut because it gives more volume to long, fine hair. It also provides mobility and a lot of wave. In the series, Julia wore her layered cut, with few highlights on her bangs, which today is highly requested by the young people of Generation Z who watched the iconic sitcom.

The cut of Julia Roberts that sets the trend.

This was not the only haircut with which Roberts set the trend. Her style in Pretty Woman was desired by women all over the world. At that time, the actress made well-marked and voluminous curls fashionable.