The return of Ariadne Díaz to TV

The ‘Vencer’ franchise, invented by Rosy Ocampo, has had unprecedented success —as far as melodramas are concerned— capturing a very important sector of the public, generating ratings and, above all, telling different stories that give a lot of scope to the leading actresses of these telenovelas, which are usually a young star and a mature actress.

Ariadne Díaz and Marcus Ornellas on the red carpet of the Platinum Awards. (Photo by David Benito/WireImage)

In the next installment that is beginning recordings, there is a surprise that will surely generate more audience, since it is something remarkable: the return of Ariadne Díaz to soap operas after 4 years — her last appearance was alongside Andrés Palacios and Chantal Andere in ‘You had to be you’ —, time she spent dedicated to the education of her son Diego, who is five years old today, and whom she has described as “the reason for my life”.

The little boy, whom fans have seen grow up in his occasional appearances on his parents’ social networks, is also the son of Brazilian actor and model Marcus Ornellas, who recently starred with Mayrín Villanueva in ‘Si nos dejan’, so now it will be Marcus who takes a sabbatical to take care of their little one, as soon as the recordings of ‘Woman of Nobody’ are finished, with the Cuban Livia Brito (‘La desalmada’).

The decision to take time to be with her son was controversial at the time when Ariadne announced it, but she reminded the media that this decision was planned —she had just given birth a few months before when she started recording ‘La double life of Estela Carrillo’, also with Rosy Ocampo—and that she wanted to spend her son’s early school years with him, to participate in his early education and help him discover the world.

Even if she was on break, Ariadne did not stay far away from the public, since she is very adept at managing her social media platforms (and she does it personally, for the record) so she shared with her millions of fans posts that showed her on the fullness of her role as a mother, both with Diego and Marcus, and with her beloved Tacha, the dog that was her pet for years, and that in 2021 was devoured by a crocodile.

This situation was controversial (by the way) since many fans criticized her for letting the dog walk without a leash, which is why Marcus intervened sharply, but without losing his temper (there were no virtual or real slaps in this case) to defend to her partner and clarify the circumstances of the unfortunate incident, for which the actress, who was devastated, had no responsibility; and it is that she did not even imagine that suddenly a crocodile was going to gobble up and swallow her beloved pet.

In ‘Overcome absence’, as is customary with Rosy, there are four main characters, with a different development and in the end their paths come together to find answers to their conflicts.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by David Zepeda, Danilo Carrera, Mariana Garza —in her return to soap operas—, Mayrín Villanueva Alexis Ayala, Nailea Norvind, Silvia Mariscal, Agustín Arana, Jesús Ochoa, Mariluz Bermúdez, David Ostrosky, Adriana Llabrés, Laura Luz, Miguel Martínez, Fernanda Urdapilleta, Andrés Vázquez, Luca Valenttini, Daney Mendoza, María Perroni, Jesús Ochoa, Arath Aquino, José Remis and Federico Porras.

Something that is important to clarify about this franchise is that all the stories created by Ocampo and his team are connected to each other, and share several characters, that is why in some they have made cameos, which is why it draws attention that on this occasion the participation of actors such as Andrés Vázquez and María Perroni, who had already appeared in other soap operas of the saga, was confirmed, but it was clarified that now they will give life to another character. The foregoing has caused uncertainty among the faithful fans of these productions, who speculate the reason for this, but together with the confirmation of the return of Ariadne as the protagonist, it has been a source of joy among her fans.

So far, the premiere date for this new story has not been confirmed, but sources close to Televisa say that it could enter in the second half of the year, in the place currently occupied by ‘The inheritance’.

