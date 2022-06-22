The return of Beyoncé, transformed

His new projects should still create surprise.

She had not disappeared, yet she signs her big comeback. Six years after “Lemonade”, its thirteen titles all hoisted in the top of plays in the United States, its hits “Formation”, “Sorry” and “Hold Up”, Beyoncé has just announced the release of a new album.

Queen B would have set her sights on dance and country

Last August, she told “Harper Bazaar” about this project: “I feel a renaissance emerging and I want to contribute to it in any way I can. The disc therefore bears the sweet name of “Renaissance (Act 1)”, auguring not only a sequel but a change in the style of the singer. Radical, according to the American magazine “Variety”. Farewell to R’n’B and pop, Queen B, who spent two years in the studio, would have set her sights on dance and country.

Moreover, Ryan Tedder, who composed for Taylor Swift in particular, would be there, as would Raphael Saadiq (Stevie Wonder, John Legend…). The disc will be released on July 29 on the Tidal platform, that of Jay-Z, his dear and tender, and will include 16 titles. In the meantime, Beyoncé has started her promotional plan with the cover of British “Vogue”, where she appears transformed. The change is now ?