The return of Brad Pitt (finally)

We would have preferred it in the shadow of the Colosseum instead of the Eiffel Tower, but this time the Italian public can only be satisfied with these Parisian images. Brad Pitt has made a comeback in a big way in Europe for the premiere of the film Bullet Trainthe action of the summer in our local cinemas from 25 August.

Only he could wear that apricot-colored suit and dazzle the traffic. And to think that he was not even in the car: for this blockbuster directed by David Leitch (former director of Deadpool 2) the first in the French capital saw a photocall to say the least sui generis preceded with a boat ride on the Sienna. Radiant, blatantly enigmatic and iconically casual, the 58-year-old star has made a massacre of hearts. Perhaps this is why you are over an hour late for meeting with the international press. But you know, everything (or almost) is forgiven him.

This comeback in a big way blurs the controversy for the moment and the legal disputes that see him involved with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in the custody of their six children (Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and the adopted boys with the diva, Maddox, Zahara and Pax). Just in recent days the actor joined the family in Rome for the 14th birthday of the twins Knox and Vivienne: the actress is in Italy for the takes of the new film Without blood and in the breaks between filming he allowed himself moments of shopping with his daughters and even a trip to the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus.

To hear him, in the meantime, Bullet train literally saved him because the script reached it in the middle of a pandemic, amidst the isolation crisis and doubts about the future. Pitt – like all of us – needed lightness and laughter and was satisfied: his killer Ladybug (already the name says it all, Ladybug, because he is really the most unfortunate man in the world) is not the heartless killer imaginable, but a ramshackle troublemaker.

In spite of himself, he finds himself traveling with a group of assorted sociopaths, who transform the train into a no-holds-barred scenario. Pitt swears and perjures that laughter was wasted on set at every take and that the real mission impossible was to stay serious. Alongside him are Joey King (The Act), Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kelly McCormick, a hilarious cast to say the least.

Seeing Brad Pitt in great shape has also lifted the mood of fans who were worried after the statements on the cover of GQ. On that occasion, the actor returned to talk about his problems with the prosopagnosia, a neurological disorder that prevents him from recognizing faces (even of the people dear to him).

