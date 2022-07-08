The return of ‘Daredevil’ is here: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will appear in the new Marvel series

The actors will meet again in ‘Echo’ after the Netflix series ended in 2018.

Daredevil It was one of the most successful Netflix series, so its cancellation was very popular among its fans. Years later, Disney+ has obtained the rights to all the Netflix and Marvel series to be able to add them to its catalog and, apparently, to be able to use these characters in your new projects that you are preparing.

This has been the case with Threw outDisney+ series starring Alaqua Cox which will house Matt Murdock and the Kingpin played again by Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. Although we could already see them in other Marvel works, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home either Hawk Eyethis project will be the one that brings the two actors together for the first time after it ended Daredevil in 2018.

News sources claim that the Disney + series will include a plot in which Matt Murdoch is looking for an old ally and everything indicates that it could be Jessica Jones, another Marvel character who starred in his own series on Netflix and was played by Krysten Ritter. If this becomes a reality, they would only lack luke cage, Iron Fist Y The Punisher to be reintroduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Charlie Cox thought back in the day that he had left Daredevil behind forever, but in June 2020 he received a call from Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel, asking if he would be interested in returning. This ended with his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) lawyer.

Meanwhile, just a few days before No Way Home lhit theaters, it was revealed that D’Onofrio was the great villain of Hawk Eye, the series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Months later, Marvel ordered a new series of Daredevil for Disney+, which would technically be its fourth season.

While we wait for more details, remember that you can now enjoy all the Netflix and Marvel series on Disney+: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher Y The Defendersthe latter the avengers of these New York street superheroes.

