The return of drills against expensive bills: the new government map to double Italian gas

After years of controversy and setbacks, the Italian government is able to trace on paper one of the most important treasures of the subsoil. The map published by the Ministry of Ecological Transition is called Pitesai and in more than 200 pages it identifies the points of the national territory where it will be possible to start the research and cultivation of hydrocarbons. Gas fields have been mapped as part of the Plan for the sustainable energy transition of suitable areas, contained in the decree signed by Minister Roberto Cingolani a few hours ago, effectively suspending the 2019 moratorium. A project born under the Conte I government and which then he started with the aim of inserting only restrictions on the search for hydrocarbons. The further step explained by Cingolani instead concerns the development of much more rigid general rules, criteria for the defense of the environment and for the protection of natural areas where it will not be possible to carry out research activities. In short, no new green light for drills, with the exclusion of totally unproductive areas and the reduction of the territories involved in drilling. The main constraints also include the green light to research only gas fields and not oil, on land and at sea.

MISE | There map of suitable and unsuitable areas of the PiTESAI

The strategy for the energy crisis

A plan that comes from afar but which today has to deal with the outbreak of a global energy crisis. Hence the idea of ​​the government to double the extraction from national fields by passing from 3 to 6 billion cubic meters per year. The possibility, on the other hand, of modifying the newly approved Plan seems to be excluded by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The most realistic hypothesis currently being considered to double methane extraction is to increase the production of the fields. already active. In the midst of a major crisis, the decree could have the effect of speeding up drilling and intensifying mining. To take into consideration the difficult moment is the same ministry which in the provision underlines how in 2020 the production of natural gas has decreased by11.36% compared to the previous year while there was an increase in crude oil production by 26.13%.

What areas will be bored?

According to the Pitesai plan, first of all, only received requests will be taken into consideration after 2010. The previous ones are considered no longer compatible with the environmental impact rules. As for the land the area involved in the Plan will be equal to 42.5% of the national territory. Fifteen in all the regions of Italy involved: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Piedmont, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany and Veneto. They could then unlock about fifty permits search for almost 12 thousand kilometers squares of territory in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Molise and Puglia. Other search permits for 14 thousand square kilometers could involve Piedmont, Sicily, Veneto and Marche. For the marine area instead we are talking about a percentage of11.5% open areas, that is, those where the exploration and cultivation of hydrocarbons is allowed. It will deal with the areas of the Strait of Sicily, the coasts of the Adriatic between the Marche and Abruzzo, the coasts facing Puglia, the Gulf of Taranto and the coasts of Venice.

The untouchable areas

Among the terrestrial areas that can no longer be affected by research and cultivation is the Valle d’Aosta, Trentino-Alto Adige, Liguria, Umbria, a part of Tuscany and Sardinia. For the sea instead we talk about the 5% of the entire marine surface under Italian jurisdiction.

Reactions and controversies

The plan takes into account “not only environmental but also social and economic sustainability”, explained Minister Cingolani, highlighting the different types of benefits that the Pitesai project can bring to the country. Confindustria is happy to welcome the provision. “After years of uncertainty, there is at least a clear picture in which to move. Now we can think about new authorizations in the medium and long term », comments Confindustria Romagna. But there are those who disagree. «When the former minister Costa spoke of Pitesai he spoke of it in terms of environmental protection. Now Minister Cingolani highlights the productive aspect. The approach is very different, ”explains Giovanni Vianello, a member of parliament from the Alternativa group. Not to mention the clear political positions taken by some Regions. On the drilling front, for example, Puglia has been engaged in a legal dispute with the State for years, culminating in the European Court of Justice. The EU Court had recently given the green light to several research permits to the same operator, but always taking into account the cumulative impact.

