The return of Dybala and the forced choices in the middle of the field: Allegri wants to restart strong with Verona

It is a completely different Juve that the fans will find on the green rectangle compared to the last exit a couple of weeks ago: Bentancur and Kulusevski less (Ramsey absent since October), Zakaria and especially Vlahovic more. Enormous curiosity in seeing the first version of the new Juventus team ready on Sunday against Hellas Verona to kick off a cycle that will include well 10 races (11 if Madama were to overtake Sassuolo in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup) in 42 days. It is therefore necessary to immediately find group alchemy and draw as much as possible on all the energies of the members of the squad.

Dybala already in the group, a few more hours of waiting for Cuadrado and McKennie.

About ten days of work without the South Americans and without McKennie in this break due, precisely, to the commitments of the overseas national teams for the qualifications for the next world championships. 5 left from Turin and will return to 4, while Bentancur joined Tottenham and flew to London. And if Alex Sandro waits to get negative in Brazil before returning to Italy, Dybala, Cuadrado and McKennie have returned in the past few hours. In different physical conditions due to the commitments had: Colombian and American “squeezed”, Argentine used with a dropper. So yesterday morning the number 10 has already trained with the rest of the group and reserves a place as a starter alongside Vlahovic against the team of former Juventus player and technical collaborator Igor Tudor. Instead, Cuadrado and McKennie will need a few more hours of recovery, but they may have to take the field anyway on Sunday evening.

And in the middle of the field almost obligatory choices.

Locatelli suspended, Bentancur sold, Bernardeschi out due to injury. To Max Allegri, to compose his own line of four in the middle, there are “only” five possible interpreters: the returning Cuadrado and McKennie, the two remained these days in Turin Arthur and Rabiot and the newly arrived Zakaria. In all probability the Colombian will have to grit his teeth on the right with the couple who remained in the Piedmontese capital certain of two places. The doubt is on the fourth: launch immediately the Swiss midfielder in Italy from a fair week or insert McKennie back from three games in a week with his United States? Allegri made the choice, but the former Borussia Mönchengladbach is a strong candidate for his debut as a starter.