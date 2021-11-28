The return of Fiat Ulysse after 11 years – Mondo Auto

The pun is super easy: Fiat Ulysse returns after an 11-year odyssey, out of the circle and programs of FCA. In the plans of Stellantis, however, the minivan is back in the limelight, and will have the name Scudo as a commercial variant. This is a counter-current choice: MPVs, along with station wagons, have gone out of fashion in recent years due to the exaggerated dominance of SUVs. However, with some rediscovery of travel and the car as an anti-pandemic ‘refuge’, there could be a resounding resurgence.

The new Ulysse will be produced on the basis of the EMP2 platform, on which the ‘cousins’ Citroën Jumpy and Spacetourer, Opel Vivaro and Zafira Life, Peugeot Expert and Traveler (in addition to Toyota Proace and Proace Verso) are already active. For the first time the turbodiesel engines, which this time will be 1.5 and 2 liters of displacement, also with automatic transmission, they will be joined by a 100% electric version. According to the timetable of Fiat and Stellantis, Ulysse will be available for order starting from the new year, while for Shield it will start as early as the end of 2021.

It is possible that Ulysse will get the same 136 horsepower electric motor mounted on the Zafira e-Life, while the battery should be 50 or 75 kWh, for a range between 230 and 330 km in the WLTP cycle, according to Corriere della Evening. It will be good news to relaunch a model which left the scene in the now distant 2010, at the end of the adventure of the second generation released in 2002. Going even further back, the first Ulysse landed on the market in 1994, with restyling in 1997.

Ulysse is the full son of the former joint venture between the Fiat Group and the PSA Group, created in the early 1990s, which led to the birth of four large minivans. The sister cars of the Ulysse were all produced in Valenciennes, under the Peugeot (806), Citroën (Evasion) and Lancia (Z) brands. Ulysse, in its first 16 years of history, obtained a figure of 60 thousand units sold.