The return of Hamas blood. Attack on the heart of Jerusalem

The Old Town is beautiful at 9 in the morning near the Western Wall, the shops closed, the streets empty. Empty, except for the terrorist who seeks prey, Faadi Abu Shkahydem, a religious educator by trade, a cultured fanatic known by the police, an imam of Shuafat on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The video of a mobile phone shows everything: the shots of the automatic weapon echo on the ancient stones, a wounded man calls desperately for help, people on the ground, escape. There are already photos depicting him in the chair, teaching lines of concentrated and attentive students, and other shots showing him furious at the Jews. And, already laid out and ready in the card with the green flag on the Al Aqsa Mosque, the bearded face of the murderer inspired by the pleasure of being a shahid, a martyr of Hamas. All in black, he came out with machine guns and knives and fired, killing an Israeli boy, a guide, and wounding at least three others, one is serious. Then two policewomen stopped him, and the police managed to shoot him, stopping the massacre. It is the second time in a week that Hamas has hit in Jerusalem, the time before a knife attack, also in the Old City.

This time the terrorist was 42 years old and since a Palestinian, probably from Hamas, was also blocked a little later in Jaffa after attacking and injuring a man, we are beginning to think of a terrorist wave. That Shkhaidem had planned the attack seems evident, he had sent his wife from Israel.

That of the Palestinian terrorist aggression is a story that is renewed by bringing mourning with relentless rhythm: Hamas is seeking consensus in its internal conflict with Abu Mazen and seeks to further strengthen itself after American President Joe Biden, in addition to Egypt and others Middle Eastern forces have again pushed a renewed effort of unity between Hamas and Abu Mazen.

Now, then, the move takes on an international flavor, because the British Minister of the Interior Priti Patel has put Hamas on the list of terrorist organizations, in its entirety, not just the armed side. And he also explained that he did so also by virtue of the fact that it is a “rabid anti-Semitic organization” that puts everyone’s life at risk, and that tolerating anti-Semitism creates bad conditions for the security of the Jewish people and for each, giving the opportunity to spread the poison of violence in all Western countries, as well as in Israel. Patel points to a forward-looking strategic vision when he adds that one must fight without sparing forces given that Hamas “has significant terrorist capabilities, including access to extensive quantities of sophisticated weapons and terrorist training facilities.” Obviously, the reference here is to relations with the Muslim Brotherhood, Erdogan and Qatar, as well as Iran of the Revolutionary Guard.

Hamas reacted by saying that Britain “again supports the attackers instead of the victims”. What Hamas means here, and this time agrees with Abu Mazen, is the complete delegitimization and criminalization of the very foundation of the State of Israel, and therefore the determination to cancel it. A resolution of death, lacking any space for a policy of peace and above all for the improvement of the Palestinian condition, destined for the preaching of hatred that is administered to him by the words and gestures of people like Shkaidem.