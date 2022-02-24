The return of ‘He-Man’ and the most anticipated premieres of ‘streaming’

With new options, the catalogs of streaming platforms reinforce their offer for subscribers, with future releases in various genres, both television series and feature films.

Looking ahead to March, we highlight some of the titles with the greatest buzz upon arrival on the platforms.

Netflix

Lost in the Arctic (Peter Flinth; March 2)

The survival film was filmed in Iceland, under the direction of Peter Flinth, and narrates the journey of Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Coster-Waldau), who undertakes a mission to prove that Greenland is not divided into two pieces of land. In the narrative, he turns back the clock to the early 20th century, as they face the discovery of multiple claims to their land and resources. The inexperienced Iver Iversen (Joe Cole) accompanies Ejnar on the journey under unfavorable conditions.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Kevin Smith; March 3)

From the hand of the writer and director Kevin Smith, the new animated series of he-man will premiere its second season on the platform. What could be the last battle between He-Man and Skeletor continues with various CGI-modeled adventures from where the original 1983 series left off. The cast features performances by Yuri Lowenthal (Adam/He-Man), Kimberly Brooks (Eldress), Ben Diskin (Skeletor), Judy Alice Lee (Krass).

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Renée Godfrey, Matt Meech; March 2)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton) narrates the new family-focused nature docuseries from Wild Space Productions. The film looks at different environments around the world and what it takes to keep them sustainable. The documentary explores the Okavango Delta, a vast oasis, cut off from the rest of the world by an unforgiving desert, that also functions as a refuge, built and maintained daily by its inhabitants. In return, paradise caters to their every need. This intense desert is also home to one of the largest collections of wildlife in Africa.

Amazon Prime Video

Operation Black Tide (Daniel Calparsoro; February 25)

Inspired by the true story of the first narco-submarine intercepted in Europe, this new Spanish series starring Álex González presents a great production with doses of action and mystery. The series consists of four episodes of 50 minutes each, Inside the narco-submarine there are three men who must survive the riot tides, storms, hunger, breakdowns, internal fights and also constant police harassment, of some authorities who want to prevent that submarine from reaching a safe port at all costs.

Deep Water (Adam Lyne; March 18)

Filmmaker Adrian Lyne adapted the homonymous novel by Patricia Highsmith for the big screen, with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in the lead. The couple that made a big splash in 2020, then split in 2021, sees New Orleans couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen whose marriage crumbles under mistrust, resentment and jealousy. The feature film also features performances by Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Jacob Elordi and Finn Wittrock. Lyne is responsible for films like Nine and a Half Weeks, Fatal Attraction or an indecent proposal.

The Boys presents: Diabolical (Erick Kripke; March 4)

The title is presented as an anthology that will have eight chapters, each lasting between 12 and 14 minutes. It is set in the same universe as the superhero series, The Boys, and will introduce “new, never-before-seen stories,” according to its synopsis. The first previews show that the installment bets on a classic animation style. Discretion will be recommended when viewing it, and it will not be classified for General Public (TP), due to its high violent content. Eric Kripke, creator of the original fiction, explained on Twitter that each chapter of the series will have a different animation style. It will feature the actors: Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

HBO MAX

The Tourist (Harry Williams, Jack Williams; March 3)

It stars Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Kamil Ellis. “In the miniseries, a British man finds himself in the bright red heart of the Australian outback being chased by a large tanker truck that is trying to run him off the road,” the synopsis reads. “An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man wakes up later in the hospital, injured, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With ruthless figures from his past hunting him down, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving interior.”

The Tourist It’s set in a world populated by quirky and enigmatic characters, and offbeat comedy punctuates the high-stakes action. At its heart, however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking time bomb underneath: as The Man begins to unravel the mystery of who he was, he too is forced to question who he is now.

Minx (Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig; March 17)

The new series, headlined by Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, hails from Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig and Lionsgate Television. The Minx cast also includes series regulars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. Johnson, who was originally cast as a guest star in the pilot, is also a series regular. Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, Minxwritten by Rapoport, centers on a serious young feminist (Lovibond) who joins forces with a low-cost publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Moonshot (Christopher Winterbauer; March 31)

The series is a romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students end up joining forces and sneak aboard a space shuttle to the red planet to join their loved ones. Written by Max Taxe, the film stars Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff. Producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy, Jenna Sarkin. Executive producers are Mike McGrath, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox, Michelle Morrissey.

Our flag means death (David Jenkins; March 3)

The 10-episode series is from David Jenkins and Taika Waititi, who are executive producers; the first three episodes will be released on the platform on March 3. Rhys Darby’s pirate Stede Bonnet, who aims to kill with kindness and defeat his enemies by besting them, is very loosely based on the true adventures of a wealthy 18th-century landowner who left his comfortable estate to sail the high seas. .

The cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Fred Armisen.

Disney Plus

Turning Red (Domee Shi; March 11)

Mei Lee, a slightly awkward but confident 13-year-old girl, is torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. And if the changes in her life and her body weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited (which she does pretty much all the time), she turns into a giant red panda. The cast is led by Rosalie Chiang as Mei Lee and Sandra Oh as Ming Lee, Mei’s mother.

Moon Knight (Mohamed Diab; March 30)

Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, this series will tell the story of the antihero Moon Knight, clad in his white costume with a moon on his chest, he is the alter ego of Marc Spector, the CIA agent from Israel , who lost his life on a mission in Egypt, although he came back to life by a pact with the God Khonshu. He is a great pilot, knowledgeable in martial arts and face-to-face, hand-to-hand combat. He is an athlete, gymnast and acrobat, an expert in handling different weapons such as nunchucks, dart throwers and a baton.