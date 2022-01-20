The return of Hirscher in a forerunner version, nothing else is talked about in Kitz. Innerhofer: ‘A joy to see him’

Today’s surprise on the Streif and the reactions of former colleagues, including the cold one of Matthias Mayer. Meanwhile, we are discussing the weather changes for the next few days.

In Kitzbuehel and beyond, we talk about nothing else.

Marcel Hirscher and his return in a World Cup context, albeit only as a forerunner for his first time at a competitive level on the Streif, has turned on the inaugural day of tests towards the descents on Friday and Saturday (however, the possibility of a postponement of race-2, given the negative weather with snow and wind coming).

The Salzburg champion did not speak to journalists once he crossed the finish line, explaining that he could not make any statements at the moment, but he will be back on Thursday for the second training and maybe we will know more about this choice made in Kitz’s week. , even if it is clear that the operation remains linked to the launch of its “Van Deer” brand in the appointment of the year.

The reactions were those of former colleagues, in this case the sprinters who will compete for success in the two most anticipated races. Matthias Mayer’s response to the microphones was cold: “I don’t usually look at trailblazers, but if you want to have the interest of the media you can do it this way”.

The spirit of Christof Innerhofer is decidedly different: “It was a great joy to see him, I had 1000 questions to ask him because I hadn’t met him for centuries. However, he told me that he had tried the Streif about twenty times, at least in the upper part. Whether he does it for advertising or not I don’t care ”.

World champion Vincent Kriechmayr also spoke about the compatriot: “I saw him during the reconnaissance, he said that he trained here in the last few days and I just think that having had so much pressure in his career, becoming the savior of the national team several times. , can now afford to be happy to experience skiing in this way”.