the return of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

TOrchiviato the #metoo, the initial wave of feminist denunciation of violence, even the TV changes its skin. Even that of The Morning Show, season two, a series that it founded its foundations on male abuse in the workplace. And specifically, behind the scenes of one of the most popular American morning programs.

The new episodes – on Apple TV + starting today September 17 – recalibrate the balance, broaden horizons and propose interesting changes of course. At least from a narrative point of view.

The Morning Show, where were we?

In the first season, come on a very close-knit couple of conductors always driving one of the most popular shows in the morning schedule, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), a scandal breaks down. That of Kessler accused of abuse by some women of the editorial staff. An event that breaks his career in an instant, bringing with it even a private hurricane.

Alex Levy, still very powerful but still middle-aged, try to survive as best you can. And he accepts, in spite of himself, the presence as a shoulder a stranger from a local channel, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). A new, bright face that does not send her to say this is exactly what the network is looking for to give an image of the new that is advancing. Alex, however, after a series of vicissitudes, gives up everything and initially leaves the scene.

The sequence of events leads the two to find an understanding, to become aware of a pyramid of silence and to act accordingly. Not until you’ve fought the guilt and security of looking the other way.

The new episodes

(Beware of spoilers). The events begin nine months later. With Bradley no longer a novice, but a navigated presenter perfectly subject to the logic of business. She says it herself: she even went blonde to satisfy the requests of the upper floors. But when his colleague gets promoted on the evening show he begins to rebel and put his feet up.

Yes, in these episodes we talk, we talk, we talk in an exhausting marathon of hypocrisy and digs, between false hugs and almost military tactics. You scream, you have tantrums, you get angry about practically everything. Hysterical scenes aside, the repercussions of the scandal continue in parallel – a situation which pushes producers to hypothesize a return of Alex. To calm people down.

Eve versus Eve

“I’d rather die than return»: Alex thunders from his hut in the countryside after chopping wood with his bare hands like a navigated lumberjack. But instead – surprise, surprise! – there she is in triumph, ready to put on the mask of stardom to take back what is hers. That said, it would seem like a joke of Gomorrah, but never underestimate these anchorwomen in stilettos.

All the declarations of female solidarity and pats on the back therefore they crumble, giving way to recriminations and rivalries: Alex and Bradley would happily do without each other, but for now that’s all they have and they have to make it enough. More or less, as they continue to whimper nonstop.

Valeria Golino and the other new entries in the series

In this armed truce between first women, another fierce professional enters the field, Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies of ER And The Good Wife). Another famous face of the publishing group, sniffing blood from afar, like sharks, and rushes in (but with greater grace). It is she who totally changes the balance of powers of the protagonists and in an unexpected way.

Meanwhile, what happened to Mitch? We find him eating an ice cream in Italy, but always updated on news from overseas. When a stranger looking for social fame yells at him in the middle of the square, the former anchorman meets Paola Lambruschini (Valeria Golino), which comes to his defense. To see her in her parka, all excited, she looks like a half mad woman who screams more than the other young lady – and also sings out loud, spitting out sentences and insults in spite of diplomacy.

Finally, it turns out that she is a documentary filmmaker – and that has many other surprises in store for the public. In any case, hearing Paola say to the other client “I fought for your right to be a bitch»Is one of those guilty pleasures not to be missed.

The Morning Show 2: the “hot” topics

As from the first season, The Morning Show continues to ride the wave of the hottest social issues, the pandemic – which has really interrupted filming – and other topics very close to current events also enter it. From Lgbtqi + rights to racial equality, we range a lot, ticking every box of the beautiful democratic thought. Giving the idea of ​​shattering, and also of bewilderment.

Anyway, it takes at least three episodes to get to the heart this season. Therefore we need patience, saint, and a place to be comfortable. Under all the cheeks “reviewed and corrected” by the plastic surgeon, there are still good intentions. At least those.

