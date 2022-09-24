The return of Jennifer Lawrence in a transparent dress six months after giving birth

If we look back at the year 2020, we will remember that all red carpets have been postponed and we had to wait months to witness the return of the stars to the photo call. Some of them, however, were made to wait: Jennifer Lawrence did not reappear until December 2021, when he also revealed that he was very pregnant with her firstborn. She herself confessed to the media that her confinement had made her a person jealous of your privacy and again we can attest to it. She had to spend almost a year to see her again on the red carpet; this time, in the toronto international festivalwhere the actress amazed us wearing a transparent dress just six months after giving birth.

‘J-Law’ returns to the red carpet: her first postpartum look

How to choose an impact look to compensate for a year of absence that also feels good to the postpartum body? It is becoming more and more common that, after giving birth, celebrities discard the wide and discreet dresses, those that hide the figure, in favor of others more revealing or tight that allow you to show off your curves without any shame. More recently, he proved Georgina Rodriguez in Venice and now, Jennifer Lawrence is following in her wake. The Oscar winner made her big comeback at the premiere of the film Causewayscreened at the Royal Alexandra Theater during the resounding Toronto International Film Festival.

There he opted for this spectacular pleated silk tulle sheer dress which features a high cut black bodysuit underneath. The preciousness of the piece lies in tissue movement, as well as its ruffled bardot neckline, sheer bustier bodice and long puff sleeves. It is a look taken from the Dior Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022 collectiona firm that has accompanied her in her most iconic moments, such as the night she won the coveted golden statuette.

With your unexpected choice, the actress exudes sensuality and reveals without saying a word how he is her silhouette just six months after welcoming her first child. Along the same lines, he decided to take her natural blonde hair, loose and with casual waves, accompanied by a subtle makeup of smoky shadows in olive tones that highlighted her green eyes. She finished off her look with simple black strappy sandals and emerald and diamond jewelrycourtesy of Kwiat Diamonds.

Click to see 'Jennifer Lawrence's Wardrobe", a format that breaks down in detail the keys to her current style and over the years.