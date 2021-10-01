The return of Johnny Depp amidst lies, scandals and a career to be relaunched

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema with “City of Lies – The hour of truth”, which finally sees the light all over the world after a decidedly tormented genesis. Based on Randall Sullivan’s “LAByrinth” book, the film was ready for global distribution in 2018, after its presentation at the “Noir in Festival” and the release of the trailer. In Italy, to tell the truth, it came out regularly, however without arousing excessive clamor.

To block him for all this time in the rest of the world was the risk of legal action: the plot is in fact about the murders of rappers Notorius BIG and Tupac Shakur, occurred in the 90s, on which he hypothesizes a cover-up. Other legal problems arose from the assault of Johnny Depp against location manager Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, in charge of managing the Los Angeles set. Under the effects of alcohol Deep would have hit him twice and, although the link between this episode and the postponement of the film’s release was later denied, a lawsuit against the actor actually took place.

It is certainly not the first time that the Hollywood star, 58 years old in June, has gotten into trouble because of his addictions. There are countless complaints and proceedings against him for violence, even to the detriment of the famous companions he had at his side. The last episode concerns the video recorded with the cellphone by Amber Heard, his wife from 2016 to 2017, in which the actor “gives the numbers” (the definition is of the person concerned) and utters unrepeatable insults, as well as breaking a bottle. Later, Johnny Depp sued the British “Sun” for accusing him of beating his wife, but lost the libel suit. And, just a few days ago, he missed the appeal process on the facts about ex-wife Amber.

Just ten years ago he was the highest paid actor in the world, today he actually risks losing his most profitable role: that of Jack Sparrow in the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”. According to Hollywood rumors, Disney is in fact looking for a replacement: maybe the next actor will not be as good at playing the pirate (inspired by Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones), but most likely it will give less problems.

The “rock n ‘roll” attitude even in private life is reflected in his great passion for music, which led him to play with Oasis (“Fade in-out”), Shane McGowan (“That woman got me drinking”) and the Hollywood Vampires, a trio set up with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Katy Perry’s father. In addition to playing on the soundtrack of “Once Upon a Time in Mexico” and making several stage appearances at various concerts, Depp starred in the video for “Into the great wide open” (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) and “It’s a shame about Ray ”(Lemonheads).

Aged a little by the years and a little by the make-up, now Depp returns in the role of Russel Poole, a former detective who seeks the truth about the murders of Notorius BIG and Tupac Shakur, still shrouded in mystery. The detective is a genre that has already given it enormous popularity in the days of “Donnie Brasco”, a 1997 masterpiece in which he duets with Al Pacino, but today everything has changed. The real mystery Johnny Depp has to solve is how to revive a career that he himself has put at risk, showing tremendous talent as an actor, but also in getting into trouble.