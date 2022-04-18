The return of Landorus will help some players complete research in Pokémon GO

An interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market has returned to us. We are talking in this case about Pokémon GO.

One of the most interesting mechanics in Pokémon GO today are the special investigations, through which players can get a large number of rewards of all kinds. On April 26, the return of a Pokémon to the title will make some players advance in an investigation in which they could be stuck.

The return of Landorus to Pokémon GO will favor the progress in the mission Season of Legends

Some of the special investigations mentioned above have specific requirements. One of them is the mission Season of Legends.

In step 2 of 5 of this investigation it will be necessary to have a snapshot of Landorusso some players may be stuck at that step due to the lack of the Legendary Pokémon. Next April 26 Landorus will return to the titleso there is a great opportunity to move forward.

It should be noted that the next steps of the investigation will require snapshots of Tornadus, which was present in March of this year, and Thunduruswhich is currently in raids until next April 26but we won’t be able to get to them until we have a snapshot of Landorus in step 2 of the investigation.

