The return of Mary Poppins, all about the film with an amazing Meryl Streep

Tonight on Rai 1 the film The Return of Mary Poppins will be broadcast, here’s what it is about and who the protagonists of this sequel are. All the details.

The sequel of Mary Poppins. The film is called The Return of Mary Poppins and re-proposes the original story in a more modern way. The absolute protagonist this time will be Emily Blunt, the practically perfect nanny in every respect.

The two children who at the time of the first Disney film were the little ones cared for, in this second part will be parents who will need the magical and fantastic help of their old nanny.

Mary Poppins, the role of Meryl Streep

Among the various actors that make up the cast there are some who do not go unnoticed by fans, lovers of the film that made them dream as children and adults.

Among these we find the former lady in detective, Angela Lansbury, who plays the lady of the balloons in the last scene of the film. Then again Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth.

There is also Meryl Streep who plays the cousin of the protagonist. His character is very curious, enterprising and dynamic. Certainly original, like every one of his roles in the course of his artistic career.

The American actress has already worked alongside her colleague Emily Blunt. To the Devil wears Prada she was the protagonist and the other her assistant, this time it is Streep who has a secondary role but that does not go unnoticed.

Everything is ready for tonight, the wind is about to change and Mary Poppins will return more beautiful than ever in the Banks house. Not a year has passed for the practically perfect nanny and she is more energetic than ever to accompany her friends on this fantastic adventure. Are you curious? You just have to follow the film, another Disney masterpiece.