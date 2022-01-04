The Return of Mary Poppins, Dick Van Dyke deliberately chose the most difficult choreography!

Who can forget the marvelous choreography that Dick Van Dyke starred in in 1964 in Mary Poppins? The chimney sweep Bert was the real beating heart of the film with Julie Andrews, and was then wonderfully fit even in the Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel dated 2018.

In the film in which Emily Blunt inherits the role of the beloved nanny with magical powers, in fact, we find a Dick Van Dyke now no longer very young: born in 1925, at the time of the shooting ours had just blown out his first 92 candles, which is why it would have been more than logical to expect a limited performance from a choreographic point of view.

Logical, sure … But not for a hurricane like Dick Van Dyke! The actor was in fact offered four different options for his dance scene, all different in intensity and difficulty of execution. Do you think our Dick chose the simpler one? Far from it! In fact, the actor insisted on performing the most complicated of the choreographies proposed to him, all obviously without resorting to stunts whatsoever.

Furthermore, ours was so at ease that it left everyone present speechless, which gave him a real standing ovation after the performance. In short, do not dare to underestimate Dick Van Dyke: on the threshold of the century of his life, the actor of Mr. Dawes is still in full force! To find out more, in the meantime, here we leave you our review of Mary Poppins Returns.