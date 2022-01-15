The Return of Mary Poppins film, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it is filmed

The film is the remake of the famous 1964 film based on the stories of Pamela Lyndon Travers.

Rai 1 proposes today the film entitled The Return of Mary Poppins. It is a comedy genre film with a romantic atmosphere.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2018 and the duration is one hour and 30 minutes. The vision is open to a transversal audience.

The Return of Mary Poppins film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Rob Marshall. Main protagonists are Mary Poppins And Jack interpreted respectively by Emily Blunt And Lin-Manuel Miranda. Also in the cast Ben Whishaw in the role of Michael Banks.

Filming took place in Canada, in particular a Vancouver in the territory of British Columbia.

The production is of the Craig Anderson Productions in collaboration with Beth Grossbard Productions And Lighthouse Pictures.

The return of Mary Poppins film – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 1

Michael Banks became a grown man, still lives at number 17 of Avenue of the Cherry Trees with her three children Annabel, John And Georgie. He too, like his father and grandfather, work at the Credit Bank, Savings and Security from London, but times are hard times and its employment is temporary. As if that weren’t enough, the family is trying to get over the recent death of his wife Michael and despite the efforts of their inefficient but willing maid Ellen (Julie Walters), the house is run down and in a constant state of chaos.

Janefor her part, she tries to help her brother and nephews as soon as possible. With the harsh reality of the period and the burden of recent bereavement weighing on the family, children are being forced to take on adult responsibilities and are growing up too fast as a result. As a result, joy and a childish sense of wonder are absent from their lives.

While the relationship of Michael with his children continues to get worse, mr Wilkins (Colin Firth), the apparently affable and altruistic director of the bank, initiates the procedures for the foreclosure of the house of the Banks, sending the exhausted into even more crisis Michael.

Final spoiler

Fortunately the wind starts to change and Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt), the nanny who with her extraordinary magical powers is able to turn any daily task into a fantastic adventure, returns to their lives, without having aged a day. Together with his old friend Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), a charming and optimistic lamplighter, Mary will accompany the little ones Banks in a series of incredible adventures enriched by encounters with wacky characters, including his eccentric cousin Topsy (Meryl Streep), bringing life, love and laughter back to their home.

Mary Poppins Returns film – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film The Return of Mary Poppins and the respective characters played by the actors