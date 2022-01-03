The return of Mary Poppins: plot, cast, curiosities about the film

Is titled The Return of Mary Poppins and is a thriller, released in cinemas starting December 20, 2018, directed by Rob Marshall and which will be broadcast Monday 3 January 2022 in prime time at 21.25 on Rai 1. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Mary Poppins Returns: The Cast

In cast of the film The Return of Mary Poppins we find the presence of the following actors: Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Colin Firth, Dick Van Dyke, Serena Rossi, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, Jeremy Swift.





The return of Mary Poppins: the plot

Sadly, the tiny Cherry Tree Lane house and adult siblings Michael and Jane Banks are facing difficult times during the Great World Crisis of the 1930s. However, against the backdrop of a terrible tragedy and impending foreclosure, once again, the beloved and near-perfect nanny, Mary Poppins, descends from the sky to lend them a hand.

Together with the cheerful and resourceful lamplighter, Jack, the Banks are about to embark on a magical adventure and, what’s more exciting, they will also be able to find their lost happiness. Is there anything a hint of optimism can’t heal?

The return of Mary Poppins: some curiosities about the film

The story of the particular and magical nanny Mary Poppins was first presented in 1934 by PL Travers. Over the next fifty years, the writer made seven other books that featured the particular governess.

Dick Van Dyke, on the threshold of his 93 years, takes part in the film, but not in the role of the chimney sweep Bert, but in a cameo in which he played Mr. Dawes Senior, wearing fake hair and beard. In order to make an original film, the iconic song Supercalifragilistichespiralidoso was not included in the songs featured in the film.

