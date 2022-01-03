The return of Mary Poppins, tv, Rai 1: music, soundtrack

Tonight, broadcast on Rai 1, “Mary Poppins ReturnsDirected by Academy Award and Emmy nominee Rob Marshall and starring Emily Blunt as the iconic ‘practically perfect’ nanny.

The film is set in London during the Great Depression of the 1930s, twenty-four years after the events of the original film. In the film, broadcast on Monday 3 January on Rai1 at 9.25pm, Michael Banks works in the same bank where his father worked and still lives at 17 Viale dei Ciliegi with his three children Annabel, Georgie and John and the maid Ellen. Continuing the tradition inaugurated by their mother, Jane Banks fights for workers’ rights and helps Michael’s family. When the family suffers a personal loss, Mary Poppins magically returns to the Banks’ life and, with Jack’s help, helps them regain the joie de vivre and a sense of wonder.

The music and the soundtrack for the film were composed by Marc Shaiman, with song lyrics written by Scott Wittman and Shaiman. The full soundtrack album was released by Walt Disney Records on December 7, 2018. Shaiman, regarding work on the film, said:

“Our love for the original film overcame our fears, we re-embraced the thing we loved as children. There is no need for irony or sarcasm. This is our love letter to the original “

The songs feature vocal performances from the film’s cast, from Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Pixie Davies, Julie Walters, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury and Meryl Streep.

The soundtrack includes musical references to the songs and soundtrack of the first film written by the Sherman Brothers: the pieces include “A Spoonful of Sugar”, “The Perfect Nanny”, “Feed The Birds” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite”.

Mary Poppins Returns, streaming songs

