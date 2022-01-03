“The Return of Mary Poppins” will make you dream
In the sequel to the 1964 cult film, Emily Blunt plays the most famous nanny in the world, but the cast also includes Meryl Streep and The Lady in Crime Angela Lansbury
Giulia Ausani
January 3, 2022 at 11:01 am
54 years after the original film was released, it hit theaters in 2018 “The Return of Mary Poppins”, sequel to the hugely popular starring film Julie Andrews. Set some twenty years after the events of “Mary Poppins”, Michael and Jane Banks are now adults but still need help.
Helping them and Michael’s three children comes Mary Poppins, who hasn’t aged a day and is just like the Banks remembered her. The only difference for us viewers is that instead of Julie Andrews there is Emily Blunt as the most famous English nanny in the world.
Director of the film is the same Rob Marshall of «Chicago». In addition to Emily Blunt, there are in the cast Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury And Dick Van Dyke, who played the chimney sweep Bert in the original film.
The plot
London, 1930s, in the middle of the Depression. The Banks brothers are now all grown up: Michael (Ben Whishaw) works in the same bank where his father worked, while Jane (Emily Mortimer) inherited the activist spirit of her suffragette mother and is committed to the struggles of trade unions for workers’ rights.
Michael still lives in the family home, in Viale dei Ciliegi, with his three children. About a year has passed since his wife’s death and it’s not easy to get used to life without her: the joy seems to be gone forever from the Banks house, and Michael has to deal with an imminent eviction if he does not repay the loan granted by the bank.
Luckily there is Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt): The nanny, who hasn’t aged a day since the Banks brothers last saw her, comes to her time of need to look after Michael’s three children and try to bring some joy back into the house.
The cast
To play the role that led to success Julie Andrews is Emily Blunt (“The devil wears Prada”, “A quiet place”), which does not try to imitate the interpretation of the first, unforgettable Mary Poppins. Her nanny is a little more vain and less strict than that of the 1964 classic and Blunt herself said she tried to create her own version of Mary Poppins, without wanting to imitate Julie Andrews at all costs.
Mary Poppins’ friend, accomplice and trusted ally is no longer the chimney sweep Bert (who is, however, mentioned in the film) but his former assistant now lighting engineer, Jack, played by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The creator of the musical “Hamilton” is making his big screen debut here, but he has already worked with Disney: he is in fact among the composers of the songs of “Oceania”, released in 2016.
Michael and Jane Banks are played by respectively Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer, who are convincing and well-rounded in their role, even if they are inevitably overshadowed by Emily Blunt. In the cast there are other exceptional names: Meryl Streep she plays Topsy, Mary’s eccentric cousin with a strong Eastern accent. He works in a repair shop that ends upside down on Wednesdays, with vases and pianos hanging upside down from the ceiling. Julie Walters is Ellen, the Banks maid (who was played by Hermione Baddeley in the first film). Colin Firth it is instead the villain of the situation: it is Wilkins, an unscrupulous banker who thinks only of his earnings. There is also room for the Lady in Yellow: Angela Lansbury has a cameo (singing!) as the lady of the balloons.
And there is also Dick Van Dyke. In the 1964 film he had a double role: that of Bert and that of Mr. Dawes, senior manager of the bank where Mr. Banks worked. Neither “The Return of Mary Poppins” we find him in the role of Mr. Dawes Junior, a now elderly son of the old director.
Like on Broadway
Beyond the memorable characters and the story itself, what we most remember of “Mary Poppins” are the musical numbers: even today it is difficult to find someone who does not know at least the refrain of «Supercalifragilistichespiralidoso» or «A little sugar». AND “The Return of Mary Poppins” maintains the musical element of the first film, with a dozen new songs and some musical numbers with grandiose choreographies that have nothing to envy to those of Broadway.
There are songs for all tastes, from the most adult and melancholic ones (“Where are you” And “The place where he hides” they’ll make more than a tear shed) to the funniest and most harrowing ones (like “What a wonderful idea” And “Above under”). Some are accompanied by incredible choreography, one above all “You can light up the world for a party”, with flintlocks that perform in dances, pirouettes and even bicycle acrobatics.
The perfect party movie
“The Return of Mary Poppins” is the ideal Christmas film for young and old (perhaps especially for those who grew up with the 1964 film). It is both a sequel and a tribute to the original classic because the plot, while not a trivial carbon copy of the first film, re-proposes some of the narrative elements we have already seen (and loved): Mary and the Banks children – who this time are three instead of two – they live different adventures that in terms of tone and atmosphere could recall a little those of the film with Julie Andrews. There is even a sequence in which the characters immerse themselves in a two-dimensional world and interact with animated characters (although this time they do not enter a painting but a ceramic ornament).
It cannot be said that this sequel will become a cult like the original, but it still manages to recreate its atmosphere, adding a pinch of more action and a “villain” to defeat without losing sight of the spirit of “Mary Poppins”, that message of optimism, hope and family union that has been able to conquer several generations with the 1964 film. There will perhaps be no memorable quotes and expressions that will remain etched in the collective memory as supercalifragilistichespiralidoso, but Mary Poppins is still Mary Poppins. Even if it has a different face.