“The Return of Mary Poppins” will make you dream

The cast



To play the role that led to success Julie Andrews is Emily Blunt (“The devil wears Prada”, “A quiet place”), which does not try to imitate the interpretation of the first, unforgettable Mary Poppins. Her nanny is a little more vain and less strict than that of the 1964 classic and Blunt herself said she tried to create her own version of Mary Poppins, without wanting to imitate Julie Andrews at all costs.

Mary Poppins’ friend, accomplice and trusted ally is no longer the chimney sweep Bert (who is, however, mentioned in the film) but his former assistant now lighting engineer, Jack, played by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The creator of the musical “Hamilton” is making his big screen debut here, but he has already worked with Disney: he is in fact among the composers of the songs of “Oceania”, released in 2016.

Michael and Jane Banks are played by respectively Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer, who are convincing and well-rounded in their role, even if they are inevitably overshadowed by Emily Blunt. In the cast there are other exceptional names: Meryl Streep she plays Topsy, Mary’s eccentric cousin with a strong Eastern accent. He works in a repair shop that ends upside down on Wednesdays, with vases and pianos hanging upside down from the ceiling. Julie Walters is Ellen, the Banks maid (who was played by Hermione Baddeley in the first film). Colin Firth it is instead the villain of the situation: it is Wilkins, an unscrupulous banker who thinks only of his earnings. There is also room for the Lady in Yellow: Angela Lansbury has a cameo (singing!) as the lady of the balloons.

And there is also Dick Van Dyke. In the 1964 film he had a double role: that of Bert and that of Mr. Dawes, senior manager of the bank where Mr. Banks worked. Neither “The Return of Mary Poppins” we find him in the role of Mr. Dawes Junior, a now elderly son of the old director.