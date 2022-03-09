The return of Natalia Esperón

Natalia Esperón/Photo by Mexico Agency

There was a time when it seemed that Natalia Esperón (Mexico City, 1974), was going to become the queen of soap operas of her generation. And it is that she really had it all: beauty, charisma, presence and empathy, in addition to being married since 1995 to Pepe Bastón, one of the most important executives that Televisa had at that time of change, when ‘El Tigre’ Azcárraga retired and He left everything in the hands of his son Emilio Azcárraga Jean and the exclusive circle of friends and advisors with whom he surrounded himself to transform the television station.

However, none of this happened; and it was not because she did not have the opportunities or, in any case, the talent, in reality it was due to the fact that Natalia gave priority to her family over her career —which emerged simultaneously with that of Luz María Zetina, Galilea Montijo, Nora Salinas and other figures in the only edition of the ‘La Chica TV’ contest, in 1993— and for this reason she preferred to take on supporting roles rather than leading roles, since she assured that they gave her more time to dedicate to her three children: Natalia (today 26 years old), Mariana and José Antonio (18, who were part of triplets, but one of them, Sebastián, only lived a few days, something that plunged Natalia into a deep depression).

The fairy tale that she lived with Bastón, although it seemed like something out of a movie, had a sad ending. The triate’s death created an abyss between the two that gradually became unfathomable and the final separation came in 2005, just a decade after their sumptuous wedding. He remarried Eva Longoria in 2016 and their son Santiago was born in 2018, while Natalia has remained alone without any formal (or at least public) relationship and after a participation in 2012 in ‘Amores true’ with Erika Buenfil, Eiza González, Sebastián Rulli and Eduardo Yáñez, had also left the cameras.

There was a lot of speculation about it throughout the decade: there was no shortage of tabloid media that claimed, without evidence, that Natalia had become a recluse because either she had gained a lot of weight or had undergone a cosmetic fix that had gone wrong, disfiguring her ( Can you believe it? No, me neither), or that she was depressed and locked up tight and did not want to see anyone, in the purest style of Greta Garbo.

Of course none of this is true and only belongs to the field of speculation and gossip that arise when a celebrity — and Natalia was always a celebrity on her own merit and not because of her marriage, as she always took care to point out, precisely because he did not like it to be argued that that was why he had the roles he received—he abruptly decides to disappear from the screens (such has been the case in other times, with Carlos Pîñar, Katia del Río, Ramón Abascal, Indra Zuno or Julieta Rosen , for example) and not give explanations.

Now that Natalia is returning to acting with a key supporting role in ‘Corazón Guerrero’, which marks Alejandra Espinoza’s leading debut in telenovelas, after her highly commented entry to Televisa, she once again faced the media and showed herself neither fat, nor deformed, nor depressed; she simply took a long time to be close to her children and to dedicate time to herself, doing things that make her happy, like practicing reading, although Salvador Mejía’s offer was irresistible, since her character, Guadalupe, It came like a glove and she “already missed acting a lot.”

“Guadalupe is a woman who has many points in common with me; she is a mother who would do anything for her family, she is someone with very noble feelings and I also wanted to play a woman my age, because it is a challenge to find characters that have substance. and they are, as I said, of this age, over forty. I feel very comfortable representing her, because I do not hide my age, I have adult children, why should I deny my age? The important thing is to find a beautiful story to tell in which there are characters that contribute something and that is why I decided to definitively return to acting with ‘Corazón Guerrero’.”

The telenovela opens on March 28 and in it Natalia shares credits with Espinoza, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martin, René Casados, Manuel Ojeda, Gabriela Spanic and Eduardo Yáñez.

