The return of pink hair: from Sanremo the hair trend ready to impose itself next summer

On the Ariston stage there are many beauty news destined to become must-haves in the coming months.

As far as hair style is concerned, a great return, which we are sure will go crazy especially next summer, is that of pink hair.

In vogue a few years ago and then gradually disappeared from the radar, this color was spotted on more than one canopy Sanremo and in different shades.

Defined as feminine par excellence, this year actually seems to have finally started to get rid of this decidedly outdated cliché, given that more and more men are choosing it with conviction, first on the nails and now also on the head.

A genderless color that makes you dream and that the stars on the Ariston stage are proposing in different ways to be taken into serious consideration for the next head shot, indeed of hair.

Cold pink for Arisa

The Genoese singer is not competing this year but was among the protagonists of the second evening of the Festival, when together with Malika Ayane presented two songs from which the official anthem of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

His was the counterpart to a total black dress pink hair, an absolute novelty considering that until a week ago Arisa sported platinum blonde hair. There nuance choice is decided but at the same time coldand despite the singer’s original raven color at the base, it was created over an existing discoloration.

To make the whole hair look even more baby, the saucy bangs.

Bubble Pink for Ema Stokolma

A decidedly more intense pink than the one chosen by dj which, as usual, follows the Sanremo Festival for Rai Radio 2 together with his colleague Gino Castaldo.

Chameleonic and always ready to change her look, Ema is not new to pink hairwhich he had already sported a few years ago.

This time he chose an intense and warmed gradation with one slight hint of gold, which goes well with his features. She is suitable for girls who love pink and are not afraid to get noticed.

The only contraindication is that in this case the regrowth, especially if dark but not only, could create a rather strong chromatic detachment, so opting for this type of pink means taking into consideration the idea of ​​rather frequent visits to the hairdresser.

Ema proposed it on the first evening with the wavy hair it’s a side bangs curtain but the look that best enhances this pink is definitely the second: bangs and messy bun.

Curly for Dario Mangiaracina of The Representative of the list

Also this two singers in terms of super iconic looks he is not joking but in this case it stands out in particular Dario Mangiaracinewith a pink Barbie absolutely perfect.

A man with pink hair on the stage of the Ariston perhaps had never seen each other and for this reason the choice is more than ever appropriate, also because the curly at the base it makes it even cooler.

Over the years there have been several celebs who at least once let themselves be tempted by the rose.

