The return of Sigourney Weaver in ‘Avatar 2’ aims to leave us unsettled

The end of Avatar was clear about the fate of the doctor Grace Augustincharacter Sigourney Weaver who died in the confrontation between the Na’Vi and the humans. However, the signing of the actress for Avatar: The Water Sensethe long-awaited sequel that will finally hit theaters on December 16, made us predict that james cameron be the engineering to bring her back to life. But it doesn’t look like that will be the case, as new information from the new films reveals that the filmmaker has woven very different plans for the star of Alien. And they point out that they are going to leave us unsettled.

Sigourney Weaver at the ‘Avatar’ premiere in 2009 and her character from the sequel on the movie poster (Photos: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images/20th Century Studios)

As Cameron revealed in an interview with Empire, Weaver will return to the world of Pandora playing a completely new character, something logical considering that bringing back Dr. Grace could involve unnecessary plot entanglements. However, it is not a role in which we would fit her at first, since her new role in the Avatar sequel is a teenage girl far below her actual age.

Specifically, it is a Na’Vi named Kiri, the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri, the leads played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. That is to say, he will be a character created entirely by digital techniques of which, in principle, we would not see his human form. This would make it easier for Weaver, but even so, considering that she is 72 years old and this role would be around 15, she will have a huge challenge ahead of her to make her voice sound convincing. Not only because of her tone of voice, which she could even adapt with a filter, but because of the way she expresses herself and shows attitude when reciting her phrases.

According to the words of the director, Weaver has faced the challenge excited and wanting to have fun with the role. “We’re going to have an actress in her mid-70s playing a character decades younger than her actual biological age. Sig thought she would give him all kinds of fun”, he told Empire. He tells that evenHe agreed to hold a workshop with teenage girls to channel youthful energy and apply it to his characterwhich was optimal for a job that considers “remarkable”. “She looked younger, had more energy and never left Kiri during our entire imaging period. She had a sparkle in her face, a lightness in her step, and a fun spirit,” she continued.

the actress of Alien She also explains to the media that she has never lost the memories of what she felt as a teenager, thus being able to apply it to her role in Avatar 2. “I think we all remember more or less what we felt when we were teenagers”he claimed. “I had a strong feeling that Kiri would be uncomfortable most of the time. She is looking for who she is. She thrilled me that Jim gave me that challenge”clarified about the character and the energy with which he has faced this challenge.

Even so, it is undeniable that the result is likely to be shocking, especially for those who have Weaver’s voice very much in mind and will see the film in its original version. It’s going to be weird to see a Na’Vi from such a young age sounding just like adult characters like Ripley from Alienwhich will inevitably lead us to the image of the adult actress that is Sigourney Weaver and to dislodge us.

However, in the event that he overcomes the challenge, acquires a youthful tone of voice and expresses himself with the naturalness with which a teenager would, it would also be disconcerting for the viewer to think that behind that role is someone so far from his age. of the character as Weaver, which would be quite a compliment to the actress. Although, come what may, there is no doubt that it is an interesting choice that will have people talkingwhich again puts to the test the challenges that Avatar is capable of tackling and that only increases the desire to see the result in theaters next Christmas.

