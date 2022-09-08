The return of the corset? Gigi Hadid says yes

The style icon has embraced the most daring trend of the moment.

There are trends riskier than others. This season, ready-to-wear takes inspiration from the past to unveil its share of cool, but risky pieces. Among them, the catsuit, the micro-skirt, the XXL waders, the balaclava or the ballerinas. However, the trend that has probably been the most talked about in recent weeks is undoubtedly that of the corset. Still considered an instrument of torture until recently, this piece of feminine lingerie has made a remarkable comeback on the catwalks of the fall-winter 2022-2023 fashion shows, including those of Balmain, Dior and Schiaparelli. If adopting it is a real stylistic headache, it only took a very short time before some celebrities adopted it.

Gigi Hadid adopts the corset with ripped jeans

This summer, Rihanna and Julia Fox were spotted sporting the corset. At the start of the school year, it is the turn of the top Gigi Hadid to adopt it. On Tuesday, September 6, the 27-year-old model celebrated the launch of her knit clothing line, Guest in Residence, at a party in New York City. For the occasion, she invited her closest friends to meet her at a festive dinner. Among them, Emily Ratajkowski, Madison Headrick and, of course, her sister Bella Hadid. Always on the lookout for the latest trends, she put on wide, slightly torn white jeans, under which we guessed…

