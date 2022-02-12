the return of the fighting game SNK

The saga featuring some of the most intriguing characters in fighting game history is back: King of Fighters is back with us, ready to enthrall fans with its technical and exhilarating gameplay. On the other hand, the complexity of the combat system has always been one of the hallmarks of the series and, net of some slight facilitation, this new chapter is no exception. Will this be enough to satisfy old and new players?

Tutorials and missions

Despite being located at the bottom of the main menu, the tutorial must be the first destination for any newbie. There are 35 total challenges that allow you to familiarize yourself with the game mechanics, each divided into three sections: explanation, execution and in-depth analysis. After introducing the mechanics to be learned, the game leaves the stage to the player who must try to carry out the command shown on the screen. Once the challenge is completed, an in-depth study on the mechanics just seen is then proposed.

The difficulty of the challenges increases progressively, passing from basic dynamics such as walking to more complex systems related to advanced combos. The tutorial follows a formula from the past, which we could define as “scholastic”, pouring out on the novice a flood of information without context. To complete a challenge, just execute the proposed command well once, then move on to the next one: a “one and done” learning methodology that proves to be counterproductive for the player, as he does not have time to assimilate the information as soon as you see that new data to chew on immediately arrives. As things stand, this approach is hasty for newcomers and tedious for those who come from other gender experiences. In our opinion, a different subdivision of the challenges, a greater contextualization of the game dynamics and a video presentation of the mechanics would have helped a lot in the real understanding of the gameplay.

Although the name seems to suggest anything but the mission mode is in some ways an extension of the tutorial: this invites users to perform a series of five combos for each character, for a total of 195 challenges. This is the perfect excuse to try out all 39 characters in the game, and maybe find the three eligible members of our personal team. After all, the strong point of KOF is precisely the characterization of the characters, both in design and in gameplay.

The fighting styles are very different from each other, and it’s really easy to fall in love with a handful of fighters from the very first use. Some characters are simpler than others and finding the right balance of difficulty within the team is crucial. The important thing is not to be fooled by Ángel’s innocent face: stay away from her and your hands will thank you!

Unfortunately, this is the only mode made available by the game to learn more about the different members of the roster. While missions are great for getting an idea of ​​their capabilities, there is a lack of a tutorial dedicated to individual characters, as in Guilty Gear Strive. Unfortunately, once you have completed all the challenges, you have the same feeling of loss that you feel after completing the “basic course”, with the only difference that you have learned a few more combos that will hardly be used immediately in the match.

Story and gameplay

We live in an age where even fighting game fans are finally being spoiled with real Story modes, see Mortal Kombat 11, Guilty Gear Strive (for more, here’s our review of Guilty Gear Strive) and Street Fighter V. It is not correct to compare different gamesdeveloped by different houses with different budgets, but to see an incredible saga like The King of Fighters, with a lore that has nothing to envy to other titles, find yourself with what is in effect a “disguised” Arcade mode from History … well, it hurts a little.

Although the mode in question features videos that offer an overview of the stories of the various characters, and does not present major obstacles to understanding the events at the heart of the tournament, there is no content that allows newcomers to fully immerse themselves in the history of KOF. and to grasp the references to the past of the series. Any kind of in-depth analysis requires an internet search, and in this sense it goes without saying that an Encyclopedia mode would have been very useful indeed. Fortunately, the strong point of the game is the gameplay: fast-paced, clean and above all fun.

There is a slight general simplification of the execution compared to the previous chapters but not so much as to distort the game, which remains faithful to the canons of the series by offering a stratified, technical and spectacular combat system.

In this regard, among the various super moves we find the Climax, the strongest ever and consequently honored with a high-impact choreography, which sees our character annihilate the opponent. There are so many little things that add up to make the game come alive, including countless lines of dialogue between characters and customized intros for specific encounters. An attention to detail that any lover of the series will appreciate.

But it’s not all plain sailing. There are certainly questionable choices, such as the dynamics related to grappling. The best adjective to describe them is “old”, a prehistoric find that offers a design now abandoned by almost all fighting series. In KOFXV the grips do not require you to perform a combination but they are carried out only in the vicinity of the opponent pressing direction and strong attack, hence the technical term Proximity Throws.

These types of holds are frowned upon by those with a minimum of experience with fighting games. There are many reasons but the main one is certainly the inability to miss a hold: if you are not close to the opponent, the game automatically interprets the attempt to catch as a generic attack, creating some discomfort. Among the main changes we find a new handling of EX moves, new activation rules of the MAX mode and the inclusion of the new Shatter Strike attack mechanic which, as mentioned by Yasuyuki Oda in the exclusive interview on The King of Fighters 15, it was designed with the aim of making the fights more interesting and profound. All these changes seem to have been designed to simplify the strategy in game without making the title lose value, and in this sense we can’t wait to see how the meta develops in the coming months.

It took very few matches to understand that KOFXV’s online infrastructure has nothing to envy to other titles of the genre. There is a reason why the netcode rollback is praised daily by players all over the world and, as can be understood already from the second beta, its implementation in this game is excellent.

The two types of online meetings, classified and random, satisfy any type of need, but we will discover only over time the effectiveness of the ranking system set by the game. There is also the possibility to create rooms for up to 8 members with different battle modes available.

Training and graphics

Training mode is among the most important for anyone who decides to deepen the game from a technical point of view, and in KOFXV it is also possible to train online to learn how to play in the company of friends: a very welcome gem as there is nothing more stimulating.

The recording of inputs is essential because it allows you to replicate any situation that occurred in a past match, so as to prepare a counter strategy to be used in subsequent matches. KOFXV successfully integrates this functionality into its gaming system and goes an extra step by implementing Reversal recording as well, to be even more precise in playing moves.

By activating the attack data option, you can access the analysis of the latest technique carried out in terms of damage, stun and frames. KOF doesn’t aim for an accurate frame count like Tekken or Dragon Ball FighterZ, but prefers to simplify all by communicating in a spannometric way the nature of the move performed: very open (-), uncovered (-), neutral (=), safe (+) and very safe (++). A choice that again puts the interests of newcomers at odds with those of veterans.

Having more options is always the correct answer in these cases: being able to choose between a simplified or a complete version would have pleased everyone. We close with a few comments on a technical sector which, while marking some progress compared to that of the previous chapter (heavily criticized), still shows significant asperities, which substantially concern every aspect of the offer. Nothing that undermines the enjoyment of the experience, mind you, especially considering the specific weight of this particular aspect in the budget of a fighting game, yet it is easy to understand why a large slice of fans continue to regret the 2D past of the sagawhich sported very different levels of quality.