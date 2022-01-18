the return of the grenadiers, the enraged wife and the nice and honest Sinisa

The day after Naples – Bologna. The Azzurri, after the dark period characterized by bitter home defeats, have started running and scoring points again. And not to concede a goal. And without taking anything away from the famous second lines, it all coincided with the return of some essential elements for this team: Fabian Ruiz and Zielinski above all. In the middle of the field the races are decided, and the two ensure ideas, playing times, crystal clear class and even goals. And yesterday the Spaniard was also close.

The day after Naples – Bologna. On the evening of the Ara, Lozano was decisive. After much talk, the Mexican had the duty and the need to go to the facts. After putting down the sombrero under which he seemed to have fallen in a worrying siesta, he goes back to running and scoring. His decisive brace. He also remedies an expulsion savage that made his wife angry too. The good Ayroldi, the referee of Napoli – Fiorentina of the Italian Cup, would have expelled her from his home for protests.

The day after Bologna – Naples. Proof of character and depth that of the blues against the men of the nice and honest Mihalovic. Great team approach and absolute domination of the pitch. Too bad we didn’t close it very early. The drop in the finish is physiological. Many were also returning from the 120 minutes of the midweek match against Fiorentina.

The day after Naples – Bologna. Yesterday Osimhen finally met again. For him a few minutes and a goal ball. Now all that remains is to wait for the return of the other two grenadiers: Anguissa and Koulibaly. The squad will be complete and we can enjoy ourselves as much as we enjoyed in the first twelve games. In the meantime, no more missteps and do whatever it takes to stay hooked on the positions that matter. If so, it will be fun in spring.

Stefano Napolitano