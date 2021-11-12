The return of the Integra

A BRIEF APPEARANCE – In Italy the coupe Honda Integra it is not as well known as in the United States or Japan where, thanks above all to the sports version Type-R, obtained in 1995 on the basis of the third generation, still has a host of “followers” (it was also on sale in Italy for a short time). The Integra ceased to exist in 2006 with the exit of production of the fourth generation, but now the Japanese house brings it back to life by giving it the Acura brand, the luxury division of Honda in the United States.

A SUCCESSFUL DESIGN – L’Acura Integra will arrive in American dealerships in 2022 and it is a five-door sedan with harmonious and streamlined shapes, with the right degree of grit. Aggressive the front where the JewelEye LED headlights stand out with the characteristic “chicane” daytime running lights, a glossy black grille, and the Integra lettering, positioned under the driver’s side headlight. Successful pairing between the yellow of the bodywork and the 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels with a matte finish and high-performance Brembo brakes with calipers in the same yellow. There are also several black moldings that contrast with the bright tone of the bodywork, positioned on the roof, rear spoiler, mirror caps and diffuser. At the rear we find the sharp taillights and a sloping roofline, which gives dynamism to the side profile.

BELOW IS A CIVIC – Honda hasn’t announced too many details regarding the Acura Integra, which is based on the same platform as the Civic, simply saying that it is equipped with a powerful 1.5 turbo engine (hypotheses speak of about 200 HP of power) combined with a manual gearbox, which transmits motion to the front wheels via a self-locking differential.

> In the photo above, the Integra from the 90s for the American market.

INTERESTING PRICE – By the same admission of the Japanese house, the price of the Acura Integra it will be around $ 30,000 when it is marketed in the US around mid-2022. Production will start in the coming months at the Marysville, Ohio factory.