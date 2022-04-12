The return of Víctor Mesa to Cuba after four years in the United States

Four years after his departure from Cuba, Víctor Mesa, a stellar baseball player from the province of Villa Clara, was able to return to the island. This was reported by the sports web portal Full Swing.

According to the publication, on the afternoon of last Friday, April 8, the former director of the Matanzas, Industriales and Las Villas teams returned with his wife Eneida Ríos. These were seen on the outskirts of his house, in the Plaza de la Revolución municipality of the Havana capital.

The news surprises many, because in December 2021 the YouTube channel “La Voz de Vueltabajo” reported that his residence application in that country had been denied. Which was conditioned by his position in favor of the Cuban regime.

However, now the renowned baseball player arrives in his native country and suggests that he has already managed to resolve his immigration status in the North American nation. It would be illogical to consider that after having lived there for four years, together with his children and his wife, Víctor would return to his old life in Cuba.

Well, it is no secret to anyone that in this period some luxuries have been given. As their children showed at the beginning of this year, while traveling and enjoying themselves on a yacht in Miami, and enjoying themselves with the family to the rhythm of Cuban songs.

In addition, the birthday celebration in February was in style. Her daughter-in-law, the model and influencer Nayer Regalado, who since the beginning of 2022 made public her relationship with her eldest son, Víctor Víctor, was in charge of sharing the moments of the ostentatious party.

His arrival in Cuba has provoked reactions against it. Many condemn him for defending the dictatorship established on the island. “There are many communists like that. Criticizing the empire, but how they like the capitalist consumer society. They are accommodated in a system of double standards, ”wrote a user on Facebook upon hearing the news.

While another, following this same line of thought, said: “That is the new type of revolutionary that they want to make the world look normal. You do and undo here and then you run off to enjoy imperialist democracy, and so there are a lot of cynics”.

The truth is that Víctor Mesa has always been in the spotlight. His controversial character led him to be one of the most hated Cuban managers in Cuban baseball.