The return to San Siro, the jab to the referee. Mourinho: “Apart from 5 ‘, I saw an excellent Rome”

José Mourinho commented on the ‘Mediaset’ microphones the defeat against Inter and the elimination of his Roma in the Italian Cup.

Did the emotion prevail over the return to San Siro against Inter or the disappointment of being eliminated from the Italian Cup?

“These are two completely different things that can coexist. The way they welcomed me here, the executives who gave me a beautiful gift and then the people who were super nice to me: this is the emotional side. I will never hide the my relationship with the people of Inter, you know. But I came here to win, for my Roma and my people and we didn’t manage to win. Apart from the first 5 minutes we played very well. had two huge opportunities. And then in the second half the game was more on our side, without creating great opportunities: we played a good match and the second goal changed the game and also changed the referee. In my opinion he was very good until at 2-0, then after the 2-0 he played another match “.

Tiago Pinto defended Zaniolo

“I will not talk anymore”.

Because?

“It’s been like this since the beginning of the season, that’s why I say that the referee was good, many yellow cards were there and weren’t given, after the 2-0 it was another match and only a quality referee can do it”.

What gift did the Inter managers give you?

“A San Siro in silver and crystals with the words ‘San Siro is your home’. But now Rome is my home and I love my Rome, I’m very sad because we lost”.