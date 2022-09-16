the return to the fore of Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Ready to do anything to leave Old Trafford this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) finally had to come to terms with the idea that no opportunity – except for an insane offer from Saudi Arabia – presented itself to him. .. A terrible snub which, however, does not prevent the former Real Madrid striker from gradually regaining his feelings. Established for the third time of the season with Manchester United, this Thursday evening, at Sheriff Tiraspol (0-2), in the Europa League, the fivefold Ballon d’Or has also opened its goal counter, on penalty, after 336 minutes of scarcity. A deliverance for the Portuguese star, at the heart of many rumors for several weeks.

With his famous “Siuuuuu” gimmick, the Portuguese international (189 caps, 117 goals) let all his joy burst out. A celebration, shared with … the Moldovan public, which says a lot about CR7’s state of mind. “Happy to score and help the team to three important points”, has also recognized the player passed by Juve in a message posted on social networks. Present at a press conference, Erik ten Hag also celebrated the Lusitano’s return to the fore.

Erik ten Hag believes in CR7 more than ever!

“We could expect that when you miss pre-season, so he has to work very hard and invest to get in good shape and then he will score more goals. You can see he is really close and when he gets better he will score again. I think he’s totally committed to this project and totally committed to this team, totally involved. You also see connections coming around him and he’s building connections, so I’m happy about that.”confided, in this sense, the Batavian technician.

Fifth in the Premier League after six days (4 wins, 2 losses), Manchester United is now in second place in its group in the Europa League. A group E still led by Real Sociedad, with two successes in as many games. For its part, CR7 goes on outings with the Red Devils and begins to be decisive … A good omen for the band of Erik ten Hag who is preparing to challenge Manchester City before moving on the lawn of Omonia Nicosia on behalf of the third day of the Europa League.