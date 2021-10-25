The return to the future of Trapani: ko in San Cataldo like 14 years ago

As in 2007, the grenades had to take a single bite of the Nisseni, but they were incredibly defeated: with the same score and in the same way

A film already seen: Back to the Future. This is what the fans of the Trapani Sunday, with the grenades defeated 1-0 in San Cataldo by the local Sancataldese. Because once in the past the grenades were guests of the Nissena formation and it ended in the same way, with the Trapani clearly favorite on the eve, incredibly beaten by the home team 1-0, just like last Sunday.

A little everyone felt aboard the Delorean Volante on which Marty McFly went back and forth in time in the Steven Spielberg trilogy. And so, while they played Musso and companions, we went back 14 years, to February 2007, when, for the twentieth day of the championship of Excellence, the Trapani took the field al Valentino Mazzola of San Cataldo. That grenade team was at a good level, even if it struggled in the standings due to the -12 suffered in the summer for the attempted combine with the Rossanese, while the Sancataldese he fought, yesterday as today, for salvation.

That Trapani he would have to take a single bite from the hosts. He had everything to do it and instead, sensationally, at the end of the game it was the one who won Sancataldese for 1-0 (just like Sunday) thanks to the goal scored by Avarello, ex grenade even if only as regards the youth sector. The decisive goal was scored in the 34th minute and for the remaining 56 minutes plus recovery Trapani he went closer to 0-2 than 1-1 in a match played just like the one on Sunday: apathetic.

In that tournament the late one was leading that team Tarcisio Catanese, which then the following year will bring the Trapani in Serie D through the playoffs, while for the rest, the goalkeeper was Coronwa, and the back four was made up of Guido, I pour it, Collect And Pirrotta. In midfield, however, they acted Gagliardo, Messina, Gambino And Campofranco with Cracked And Mason peak.