The retweet for Sheva, a luminary in medicine: who is Zangrillo, the new Genoa president

Alberto Zangrillo is the new President of Genoa. The closing of the handover from Enrico Preziosi to the 777Partners fund was held today, and the new number one of the Grifone will be the Primary of San Raffaele. This is his bio from the site of the Policlinico.

“Professor Alberto Zangrillo is head of the Anesthesia and General and Cardio-Thoraco-Vascular Resuscitation Unit, Head of Clinical Areas of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and collaborates at the La Madonnina Nursing Home.

For the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University he holds the roles of Vice Rector for clinical activities and Full Professor of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care.

His training began at the University of Milan, where he graduated in Medicine and Surgery in 1983 and specialized, three years later, in Anesthesia and Intensive Care, and then continued in relevant European centers such as the Queen Charlotte Hospital in London, the Hospital de la Santa Creu Pau do Barcelona, ​​the Cardio-thoracic Center of Monaco in Monte Carlo, the Hetzer Deutsches Herzzentrum in Berlin and the San Raffaele Hospital.

Professor Alberto Zangrillo is among the top ten doctors in the world (in the last two years) for the number of publications in the field of “anesthesia” and “intensive care” (source: Scopus), author of over 800 publications, of which over 400 in journals international indexes (cited more than 10,000 times, Hindex 50) including randomized studies in The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, Circulation and British Medical Journal.

His authorial activity is also completed by 40 titles (including monographs and book chapters) and positions as Editor in chief of the magazine Heart Lung and Vessels (indexed on pubmed), as a member of the Editorial board of Advances in Medicine and that of reviewer of grants for international donors (including the Swiss National Science Foundation, in the period 2009-2015).

Winner of several targeted research calls by the Ministry of Health, of an AIFA Independent Research on drugs call in 2012 and, in the same year, of a Capital Account call (as well as other calls and projects financed by the Lombardy Region), often as Principal Investigator participates in 45 randomized research protocols, approved by the Ethics Committee of the San Raffaele Hospital.

Still in the field of research, among the many lines pursued, the main ones concern advanced circulation and ventilation supports (ECMD, VAD, artificial heart), the treatment of acute heart failure, non-invasive ventilation (in intensive care and on floors hospitalization), alternative anticoagulant therapies in intensive care, optimization of perioperative haemostasis, halogenated cardioprotection, prevention of perioperative mortality and treatment of perioperative acute myocardial infarction, prevention and treatment of acute renal failure perioperative and organ damage of the critically ill patient, sepsis in intensive care.

In addition to prizes and awards in the medical field and institutional positions, he was awarded the title of Knight of Merit of the Italian Republic and of Commander by the Presidents of the Republic Carlo Azeglio Ciampi and Giorgio Napolitano.