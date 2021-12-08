The reunion for the 20 years of Harry Potter also arrives in Italy

It’s a saga that knows no boundaries and that has marked an era for the cinema of today and tomorrow. From the books of JK Rowling, on November 16, 2001 (in Italy it was December 6 of the same year), the first film of Harry Potter. With The philosopher’s Stone the story of the wizard studying at the prestigious Hogwarts School of Magic, chasing his fate and battling Voldermort’s occult forces. From the 7 novels, 8 highly successful films have been made that have launched Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and many others in the firmament of the stars. Four years on Deathly Hallows, fans are still very attached to the world of Harry Potter. To celebrate a twentieth anniversary of great successes, a special episode to celebrate the immortal myth of Harry Potter.

The American network of HBOMax took care of this daydream. After the great consensus for the reunion of Friends – aired in May 2021 – on the streaming and paid network arrives an unmissable appointment to celebrate the birthday of Harry Potter. The reunion, already anticipated by a short trailer, is a real one event television. With the title of Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts, there will be interviews, videos from the set, background and gossip on the adventures of the famous wizard.

And it will be an unmissable opportunity to see all (or almost) the actors who made the films famous on the screen. In addition to Radcliffe and company, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Finnes, Gary Oldman, Mark Willians and Ian Hart are expected to appear. Without forgetting the presence of Chris Columbus, who directed the first two movie, and numerous other guests. For the moment, it seems that Rowling is not expected to be present, recently involved in some controversy on social media for some statements on transsexuality.

The special episode will not be a prerogative only for the American public. Indeed, at the same time as the States, it will be available for Sky and Nowtv subscribers on January 1st. But that is not all. For the occasion, from the first day of the new year until January 16, a thematic channel will be lit up entirely dedicated to films by Harry Potter, in which you will be able to see the eight films of the series, also available in streaming and in high definition.