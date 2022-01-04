The Reunion for the first time in the clear on Tv8, date and time

For the first time, the Friends reunion will be broadcast free-to-air in Italy, the appointment is on Tv8 for Wednesday 5 January.

The Friends reunion for the first time aired in the clear. “Friends: The Reunion” will be broadcast tomorrow, Wednesday 5 January, at 9.30 pm, on Tv8. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, will tell their stories more than 15 years after the last episode of the famous sit-com.

The Friends reunion more than 15 years later

The protagonists, who are also executive producers of the special, will meet again in the Stage 24 of the Warner Studios in Burban which made them six, at the time of the first season of the beloved comedy of simple beginners, planetary stars. Here they will remember the memorable scenes and tell anecdotes that never emerged from those glorious years.

The secret of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

Above all, the story of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer who revealed that between the two there was also an attraction outside the set independent of the one that binds the characters of Ross and Rachel: “During the first season of Friends – Schwimmer said – I had a huge crush on Jen and the feelings were reciprocated”, says the New York actor, amid the general shock of the cast and in particular of Aniston, who admitted it all by adding: “We channeled our attraction into Rachel and Ross.”

The special guests in the Friends reunion

In addition to the six protagonists, special guests will also appear including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Friends: The Reunion had an important reception last spring, when it was released in America and in Italy it was available on Sky and Now Tv. The reunion is being directed by Ben Winston, who is also an executive producer along with Friends’ longtime executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and the six leads.