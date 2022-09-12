The reunion of Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey

Photo credit: twitter / @djkevlar

Together they gave life to one of the most beloved television couples of all time. The love relationship of Meredith and Derek, which was cooking between operating rooms and hospital rooms, stole the hearts of viewers since the first season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ premiered in 2005. So much was the affection that they aroused in the public that Taylor Swift herself called one of her cats as her protagonist. But, and we warned that a big little ‘spoiler’, the relationship would not reach the end of the series, nor would the characters. Patrick Dempsey was the first to leave and, just a month ago, Ellen Pompeo broke the news that she would also continue on her way out of the series after 18 seasons (which are not few).

That’s why, because we won’t see Dereck and Meredith together on screen again, the reunion of the actors who played them has shocked the followers of the series. The scene occurred during Disney’s Expo D23, during which the company’s next film projects were announced. Both actors met in California to be named as Disney ‘legends’ for his work on, precisely, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and, in Patrick’s case, also for ‘Enchanted’ and its upcoming sequel, ‘Disenchanted’.

Two details have caught the eye. On the one hand, Patrick’s change of look, who sported an almost white platinum hair color, due to characterization needs for the ‘Ferrari’ biopic. For another, the good relationship that the actors boast. Ellen herself has confessed to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that “they usually send each other messages, every so often a year they check how they are doing”. “We shot the series the last season or two ago, but this is the first time we’ve seen each other in person,” she added.

In addition to greeting each other and giving a nice picture, they have had time to answer questions from the press that was at the event and even to ‘steal’ the microphone from one of the journalists. And it is that Patrick has taken the opportunity to interview his former co-star and self-proclaim your new job as an interviewer. With humor, he asked him about the events that would come in the 19th season of the series that brought them together and if he plans to shoot 30 seasons. “No, I’m not going to do 30 seasons. There is someone missing in the series. I don’t remember who. Someone who was a big part of the series is missing, and it is not the same without that person, ”he replied after laughing at the occurrence of his partner. Derek, who didn’t seem to want to get sentimental, kept the tone amused by mentioning Justin Chambers, who played Alex, as the missing person on set.

But this was not all, because they also gave a new statement that can give fans of the series hope for it to happen. a reunion between all its protagonists. The actress confessed to ‘Extra’ that she was “100% open” to working with her co-star again, as long as they had the right material. “We’ve done some of our best work together. We are very proud of the work we did. We had a lot of fun doing it and created something really iconic… We might have been messaging each other about it (the reunion). I think the fans would love it,” he concluded, leaving that possibility up in the air.

We only hope that they have not combined with our feelings and, in the not too distant future, we will see that little promise fulfilled.