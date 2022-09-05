The reunion of Jason Isaacs with “his son” Tom Felton

The best movies of 2022, ordered in ranking

There’s nothing like a heartwarming photo to kick off a Monday. And that snapshot is going to be given to you… The Malfoys. Who would have thought that Harry Potter’s enemy family could be so heartwarming? Social networks have offered us a moment with which more than one will be nostalgic (no matter how much one denies Slytherin House).

Actor Jason Isaacs has appeared to support his son from the Harry Potter film franchise, Tom Felton., who has starred in the play ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’, which has been performing these days in London. The two actors published the most endearing photos on their social networks, with Isaacs, 59, showing pride with what was his son on the big screen.

“Very proud and, along with the audience, excited to see my son commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants.“, wrote. “Equally terrifying, he’s recording music and also has a book to publish. I am satisfied if I get the bins out on the right day (it doesn’t happen often). I’d hate him if I didn’t love him“.

Instagram

Felton, 34, also posted a cute selfie of the two of them. “My dad found out about this play I was in“He wrote in the caption with the moment that every fan of the Harry Potter saga will enjoy seeing.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Felton played Draco Malfoy, the enemy of the saga’s protagonist, and for his evil father, Lucius Malfoy, Isaacs was in charge in all eight Harry Potter films, beginning more than two decades ago with ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in 2001.

Warner Bros.

The iconic Potter father and son duo previously appeared together for this year’s HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. Also appearing in the acclaimed (and highly anticipated) special were franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Ralph Fiennes, among others.

Felton continues to work as an actor in the cinema in addition to getting on stage. Isaacs has been seen in more productions. Last April he premiered ‘Mass’ in Spain, a devastating work that was highly praised by the festivals where it went. He has also appeared in ‘El Arma del Deceit’ and in series such as ‘Sex Education’ or ‘Good Sam’, in addition to other projects pending release.

The Harry Potter Saga has welcomed hordes and hordes of fans since the publication of JK Rowling’s first book. For example, there is the reception of the films and the prequel to ‘Fantastic Animals’, whose third installment has been released in 2022. For now it is unknown when the fourth and fifth will arrive.