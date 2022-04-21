The reunion of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in Los Angeles, the romantic night of Zendaya and Tom Holland in New York: celebrities in a click

Sisters out. Sophia Culpo, Olivia Culpo and Aurora Culpo were specially invited to a music festival and took the opportunity to enjoy the three together. They wore similar looks in the range of off white, light pink, and also the print (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed leaving a restaurant in Barbados. It is one of the couple’s first public outings amid rumors of infidelity by the rapper. The singer wore a black dress with straps and with which she showed her pregnancy

An unmissable meeting. The historic members of The Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr met with guitarist Joe Walsh in an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles where they went to eat with their respective partners

Julia Roberts greeted the press warmly when she arrived at Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show in New York. The actress wore a yellow shirt, jacket and pants set that she combined with black patent leather shoes

A charity celebration. Jennifer Garner celebrated her 50th birthday with a food drive alongside her boyfriend John Miller in Brentwood, California. For this, she wore a printed dress

funny couple. Luis Fonsi and Águeda López enjoyed a music festival. The singer put on a colored wig and his partner did not miss the opportunity to portray him. She, meanwhile, wore shiny jean shorts, white cowboy-style boots and a long-sleeved white top.

Workday. Jessica Chastain was photographed from behind the scenes while filming her new project in the Queens area of ​​New York. It is one of her first public appearances after winning an Oscar for best actress, at the last gala

Romantic night. Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed when they went out to eat at an exclusive restaurant in New York. They sought to avoid the press and wanted to go unnoticed to enjoy a date

Sydney Sweeney took a walk through the streets of her neighborhood in Los Angeles and wore a casual look: high-waisted light-colored jeans, a black leather belt, a short-sleeved green shirt and a leather handbag from an exclusive brand.

Elsa Pataky was photographed in a supermarket parking lot when she loaded the purchases into her car, accompanied by her son and friends. She wore a comfortable look: light wool shorts and a brown shirt (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Who is Yoyi Francella, the actress who drives Luciano Castro crazy in The First of Us

Kisses, seductions and betrayal: the hottest day at El Hotel de los Famosos

Who will be the guests of Andy Kusnetzoff in the third program of PH, We can talk