The revealing analysis of the ‘Daily Mail’ on Kate Middleton’s arms (they also remember Letizia)

The Spanish and foreign press have filled pages and pages about the toned arms of Queen Letizia, but she is not the only one royal that has drawn attention to this detail. On numerous occasions, the British tabloids have noticed Kate Middleton’s chiseled arms.

As a result of some of the latest photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge, who a few days ago attended a polo match in Windsor with her husband, Prince William, wearing a white Emilia Wickstead dress that exposed her upper extremities, the Daily Mail He has dedicated an exhaustive analysis to it, making a historical reading.

“Kate’s sculpted arms are a status symbol today, but a century ago she would have been marked as a fishmonger. An elegantly sculpted upper arm of hers is a discreet sign of youth, confidence and feminine power ”, is the immense headline of the article, signed by the historian Lisa Hilton.

Kate Middleton, during a visit to Jamaica on March 22, 2022.

Hilton calls Middleton’s arms “a beauty missile up her sleeve” and points out that she has something that “millions of women have yearned for since Michelle Obama crossed the threshold of the White House”, “perfectly toned” arms.

As he points out, for a long time having developed biceps was associated only with female athletes and was considered something “too masculine” for ordinary people, while now “a sculpted arm is an aspiration that speaks of an investment of time and money in serious training”.

The historian recalls how the perception of this part of the female anatomy has varied, from the Spartans, where a good physical shape “made them better mothers for the super warriors”, to later centuries, in which they were hidden. “No woman with pretensions to respectability would have dreamed of displaying her arms in public until the introduction of Empire court dresses in the late 18th century. Even then, the slightest hint of muscle was a ‘no’. Physical strength was associated with manual labor and therefore low status,” she explains.

The author associates the irruption of feminism —with the incorporation of women into work and the practice of sports— with the fact that strong women’s arms were once again appreciated and cites the iconic poster showing muscle of Rosie the riveter from World War II .

Doña Letizia, at the Royal Theater during the recent NATO Summit.

After a few years in which they stopped being so cultivated, Jane Fonda and Linda Hamilton shook the standards again, but for Hilton, who marked a before and after was Michelle Obama.

“Since then, we’ve seen admirably toned arms on women like Madonna, Jennifer Aniston, Queen Letizia of Spain and the actress from wonder-womanGal Gadot”, mentions.

