The revealing message from the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez to his half-sister Lilibeth for his birthday

The singer Juan José Rodríguez, known on social media as ‘The Cougar Junior’ He is the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez. Although this blood relationship was never confirmed through a DNA test since the interpreter of “Peacock” completely ignored the situation, the physical resemblance is enormous.

Every time at Puma Rodriguez they ask him about Juan José, he at best says that he is the son of one of his brothers but not his. The matter is not clear, but the excellent relationship between the Cougar Junior with the two eldest daughters of the singer and with his first wife Lila Morillo.

