The revealing message from the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez to his half-sister Lilibeth for his birthday

The singer Juan José Rodríguez, known on social media as ‘The Cougar Junior’ He is the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez. Although this blood relationship was never confirmed through a DNA test since the interpreter of “Peacock” completely ignored the situation, the physical resemblance is enormous.

Every time at Puma Rodriguez they ask him about Juan José, he at best says that he is the son of one of his brothers but not his. The matter is not clear, but the excellent relationship between the Cougar Junior with the two eldest daughters of the singer and with his first wife Lila Morillo.

Cougar Junior. Source: Terra archive

The Cougar Junior always exchanges heartfelt messages with the ex-wife of the Puma Rodriguez in social networks and support each other in their projects. Now he decided to greet her half-sister Lilibeth Rodríguez Morillo for her birthday, which was last weekend.

Liliana and Lilibeth Rodríguez sing a duet. Source: instagram @liliana.r.morillo.fan.page

The eldest daughter of Puma Rodriguez, Liliana, published a video on her social networks in which she sings a duet with her sister Lilibeth and took the opportunity to congratulate her on her birthday. immediately the Cougar Junior added to the comments of the publication and said: