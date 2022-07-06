The revealing new images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie that drove everyone crazy

New photos revealed margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling characterized as Barbie and Ken, for the new film of the famous doll that will be released next year. This is the third preview that fans have been able to appreciate about the appearance of the characters that will appear on the big screen to recreate the lives of two of the most beloved Mattel toys.. In the most recent images, they are seen in very colorful outfits, very much in the style of these protagonists.

The actors were photographed on Venice Beach, a beach in Los Angeles, and the one in charge of sharing the moment with the fans was the Twitter user @mrbrphotos. This beach in California is the second set of the two cities in which the movie is filmed. The new photos show that the scenes could include summer landscapes, since, in addition, the protagonists wore beach looks, worthy of the couple. The snapshots immediately traveled all social networks.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie

It seems that most fans like the way Margot and Ryan look when they recreate the famous toy couple, even more so with these new summer outfits and saturated tones, which also give an eighties atmosphere to the story. In the images, accessories such as visors and knee pads stand out, which could mean that there will also be scenes in which the characters carry out activities such as rollerblading on the beach, something that always appears in animated Barbie movies.

Thus, millions of people are already looking forward to the film directed by Greta Gerwig, which promises to be a success even almost a year before its premiere. Initially, some of the favorite actresses to embody Barbie were Amy Schumer or Anne Hathawaybut Robbie was finally the chosen one and now she has dazzled with every advance that Warner Bros. has given.

It was precisely Warner Bros that was in charge of generating the first expectations among the public with some images of the shooting. A few days ago, he published some in which the two protagonists can be seen dressed in a cowboy style, in which, of course, the pink color predominated.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie, moments before filming begins

As for the outfits, Margot wore her characteristic blonde hair, flared pants, a vest with straps and a white cowboy-style hat.. For her part, Ryan was next to her with a cowboy-themed outfit, in black and white colors; It was more discreet clothes, but it matched the interpreter of Barbie.

Among the actors who are part of the cast, are Issa Rae and Hari Nef, who will embody alternative versions of Barbie, and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa, who will do the same with other iterations of Ken. And they also join Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Ariana Greenbla.

And it is that on several occasions they have already been characterized, and it has been confirmed that most of their outfits are combined for both, which means that the next tape will give an atmosphere of harmony between the colors, the extravagant outfits and the chemistry between her and Ken. What will be the main plot? That still remains a mystery, but as the doll’s motto goes, they will surely “be what they want to be.”